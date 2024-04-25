AS PTT In Pole Position After Second Straight Win At OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

Photo credit: OFC Media via Phototek

AS PTT have turned in a brilliant second half performance to beat Vanuatu’s UNV FC 7-2 making it two wins from as many games at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia.

The hosts went 2-1 down a couple of minutes into the second half after a superb finish from UNV’s Jayson Timatua.

But Michael Wassin’s side responded in superb fashion, hitting back almost immediately. First, Richard Forrest blasted in the equaliser in the 24th minute and before UNV had a chance to regain their composure, AS PTT captain James Namuli’s thunderbolt fired them in front. Emmanuel Hmaen added a fourth before Namuli scored his second and Forrest added two more for a hat-trick to secure an emphatic win.

Earlier, AS PTT made a terrific start with Richard Wainebengo opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

A minute later Alex Wilkins should have equalised, but he failed to control when clear on goal. A quick turn and shot from Emmanuel Hmaen forced a reflex save out of Sterry Tor in the UNV FC goal as AS PTT pressed for a second.

UNV FC were always a threat on the break and Paul Nalau forced a corner off a strong shot before captain Rene Bahormal levelled the scores with a powerful right foot effort with just over four minutes remaining in the opening stanza.

Tor made a diving save to deny Frederic Schwartz a shot on goal late in the half and they went to the break deadlocked.

AS PTT 7 (Richard WAINEBENGO 4’ Richard FORREST 24’ 37'39, James NAMULI 25’, 34', Emmanuel HMAEN 30’,)

UNV FC 2 (René Bahormal 15’, Jayson TIMATUA 22’)

HT 1-1

(Photo Supplied)

Earlier Suva FC started their campaign with a dominant 7-0 win over Veitongo FC

Nikil Chand scored a hat-trick for the Fijian club champions inside the first three minutes to stun the Tongan champions who were coming off a tough 11-2 opening day defeat by AS PTT.

After Chand did the early damage, captain Rajneel Singh and Deepal Singh added goals to put Suva FC on course for a cricket score after 7 minutes.

But marshalled by captain Hemaloto Polovili, Veitongo refused to throw in the towel and denied Suva FC too many chances for the remainder of the half. But three minutes from half-time Fiji’s national captain Filipe Baravilala fired home Suva’s 6th before an own goal made it seven nil at the break.

Whatever Tualau said to his Veitongo FC side at half-time did the trick as his players remained focused and put their bodies on the line to deny wave after wave of Suva FC attacks, and the Fijian side were unable to add to their tally in the second spell.

VEITONGO FC 0

SUVA FC 7 (Nikil CHAND 2’3’3’, Rajneel SINGH 4’, Deepal SINGH 7’, Filipe BARAVILALA 17’ Own Goal 18’)

HT 7-0

