Furious Cartel Pays Homage To New Zealand Legend With Release Of “The White Mouse” On Anzac Day

Auckland band Furious Cartel, the dynamic musical force, has just released their latest single, “The White Mouse.” This powerful tribute honours the remarkable life and legacy of Nancy Wake, affectionately known as “The White Mouse,” a legendary figure in New Zealand history.

Named after the courageous World War II resistance fighter, “The White Mouse” captures the spirit of bravery and defiance against adversity. The song serves as a testament to Wake’s indomitable spirit and her unwavering commitment to justice and freedom.

Furious Cartel’s vocalist, Joel Façon, shared his thoughts on the inspiration behind the song: “Nancy Wake’s extraordinary courage and determination has left an indelible mark on history. With ‘The White Mouse,’ we wanted to honour her memory and celebrate her incredible achievements. This song is our way of paying tribute to a true New Zealand hero.”

Fans of Furious Cartel and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to listen to “The White Mouse” and join in commemorating the legacy of Nancy Wake.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

