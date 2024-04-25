Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Braden Currie Sets Sights On The Ironman North American Championships In Texas

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Braden Currie

Following a commendable performance at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside two weeks ago, Braden Currie is gearing up for the IRONMAN North American Championship in Texas on April 27. Having spent the interim period training in Boulder, Colorado, Currie is eager to build on his strong start to the IRONMAN Pro Series.

“It was good to tick off Ironman Oceanside and settle into life in America again. Training has been going well in Boulder and now we are off to Texas to get amongst the heat, pre-race.” Currie shared.

With the introduction of the IRONMAN Pro Series, Currie finds himself excited about the diversity of races on his calendar. "The series brings together the best long-distance athletes for competitive racing throughout the year. The point system adds an interesting dynamic, with 'races within races,' making the competition even more exciting. IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside was a great race. Despite a few tactical errors on the bike course, I'm pleased with my performance and currently sitting in a strong position in the series."

Photo credit: Kenny Withrow

Choosing to train at altitude in Boulder over heat training in Texas was a strategic decision for Currie. "I've always responded well to altitude training and feel confident in my ability to handle the heat on race day. It’s about getting the balance right and I believe we've made the right call."
With a quick turnaround after arriving in Texas, Currie anticipates a challenging race, "The weather suggests it's going to be a tough day. My focus will be on consistently managing my energy efficiently and ensuring a strong run off the bike."

When asked about the competition, Currie acknowledges the strength of the field, particularly highlighting Patrick Lange as a formidable opponent. "With 80 athletes at the start line, surprises are inevitable, but Lange’s familiarity with the course and conditions makes him a strong contender."

