Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Indie Rock Band Voodoo Bloo Release Their Funky New Single

Friday, 26 April 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Voodoo Bloo

When a song is released to honour your departing bass player it must be worth a listen. This is one of Voodoo Bloo's most funky but intense releases of 2024.

Songwriter and singer Rory has this to say about the release, “The song was one of the last songs written for the album, all about our good friend and bassist at the time Ollie, leaving for New York. I’ve usually written in the past about farewells in a rather depressing light, but we tried to write this together as a celebration of friendships and times we shared”.

Recorded by the band at Massey University in Wellington, New Zealand, the track showcases Voodoo Bloo's signature sound, blending raw energy with poignant lyricism. Produced by Jackson Kidd (The drummer of Voodoo Bloo) alongside the band, and skilfully mixed by Scott Seabright, whose repertoire includes collaborations with esteemed acts such as Alien Weaponry, Mumford & Sons, and Six60, "I Don’t Want This Scene To End" promises an electrifying auditory experience.

Known for their innovative approach to music and unapologetic authenticity, Voodoo Bloo continues to push boundaries with their distinct sound, earning them a dedicated following both in New Zealand and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Voodoo Bloo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 