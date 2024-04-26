Indie Rock Band Voodoo Bloo Release Their Funky New Single

When a song is released to honour your departing bass player it must be worth a listen. This is one of Voodoo Bloo's most funky but intense releases of 2024.

Songwriter and singer Rory has this to say about the release, “The song was one of the last songs written for the album, all about our good friend and bassist at the time Ollie, leaving for New York. I’ve usually written in the past about farewells in a rather depressing light, but we tried to write this together as a celebration of friendships and times we shared”.

Recorded by the band at Massey University in Wellington, New Zealand, the track showcases Voodoo Bloo's signature sound, blending raw energy with poignant lyricism. Produced by Jackson Kidd (The drummer of Voodoo Bloo) alongside the band, and skilfully mixed by Scott Seabright, whose repertoire includes collaborations with esteemed acts such as Alien Weaponry, Mumford & Sons, and Six60, "I Don’t Want This Scene To End" promises an electrifying auditory experience.

Known for their innovative approach to music and unapologetic authenticity, Voodoo Bloo continues to push boundaries with their distinct sound, earning them a dedicated following both in New Zealand and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

