Lucy Gray Drops Last Single Before EP

‘paranoia of the mind’. Photo courtesy: Maddison Michelle (Supplied)

'paranoia of the mind' is 17-year-old Lucy Gray's sixth release, following up her successful single 'we were the scene' released just over a month ago which made it to number 15 on the Hot NZ Singles Charts. ‘paranoia of the mind’ is Lucy’s most vulnerable song yet, talking about struggling with mental health, trusting yourself, and putting your trust in other people. It’s a song about losing yourself and not knowing how to find yourself again.

This song was funded by NZ on Air, as a part of the New Music Development grant Lucy received. Recorded by AMA-nominated and APRA award-winning producers Andy and Vic Knopp in their home studio, this song is stripped back, emotionally raw, and delicate.

The ethereal yet slightly dissonant guitar fingerpicking style is the perfect balance of evocative and relatably listenable. “There’s a very fine mark between feeling Free and worrying deeply about me” is a lyric in the second verse that describes this song in a nutshell. It’s playing with the line between what’s real and what’s not.

This song emulates Phoebe Bridger’s Punisher album, Lizzy McAlpine with hints of Chelsea Wolfe, and Emma Ruth Rundle.

Website: https://lucygraymusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucygraymusicchch/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucy.graymusic/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VY8YjTBMWRbgAZfPpFjq5

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGDsHQ7jQfO0l2aj_SPzs0

