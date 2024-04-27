Mataks FC Cruise Into OFC Futsal Men's Champions League Final In New Caledonia

Mataks FC set up a title decider against AS PTT at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia.

Solomon Islands champions Mataks FC will meet AS PTT in Sunday’s final at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League after sealing their spot with a match to spare.

The Mana brothers have led Mataks FC past Suva FC 5-1

Junior Mana scored the first goal and Ellis Mana the second to put Mataks 2-1 up early in the second half before a red card to Suva’s Niki Chand effectively killed the game as a contest in the 26th minute. Mataks took full advantage with the extra player and Ellis Mana tapped in his second of the game before Suva FC were able to replace Chand.

Junior Mana scored his second to leave the Fijian side reeling before Ellis Mana completed his hat-trick in the closing stages.

The result guarantees a Mataks FC final on Sunday against New Caledonian side AS PTT regardless of the result of tomorrow’s final two round robin matches.

Mataks FC knew a win would secure a place in the final with a game to spare and they started the match like they meant business.

Junior Mana fired the Solomon Islands team in front in the fifth minute after a nice one two with Billy Afi.

The goal sparked an almost immediate response from the Fijian champions. National captain Filipe Baravilala, usually a rock at the back, pushed forward and caused trouble for the Mataks defence.

In the 11th minute Suva FC captain Rajneel Singh fired home from an acute angle to level the scores. Both sides had a couple of half chances but there was no further scoring in the half.

Mataks started the second half as they did the first and should have taken the lead in the second minute when Billy Afi missed a tap in at the far post.

They didn’t have to wait long to take the lead though with Ellis Mana firing home a minute later.

The red card a few minutes later effectively sealed the outcome.

SUVA FC 1 (Rajneel SINGH 11’)

MATAKS FC 5 (Junior MANA 5’28’ Ellis MANA 23’27 38’)

HT 1-1

UNV FC defeat gallant Veitongo FC and will playoff for third

Vanuatu’s UNV FC completed their round robin campaign with a hard fought 3-1 win over Tonga’s Veitongo FC to round out Match Day four at the ‘Arene du Sud’ in Paita, Noumea.

UNV FC will have the day off on Saturday before meeting Suva FC in the third and fourth place playoff on Sunday.

The Tongans were vastly improved from their first two matches which they lost 11-2 and 7-0 to AS PTT and Suva FC respectively.

Manu Tualau’s side were happy to concede possession and sit deep in the first spell and looked for opportunities to counter when UNV FC turned over the ball. UNV FC struggled to penetrate the well organised Veitongo FC defence and when they did get through, Semisi Otukolo in goal made some telling saves.

The breakthrough seemed inevitable though and came in the 14th minute through a powerful strike from Lucas Sarvanu.

Veitongo FC equalised four minutes into the second half when captain Hemaloto Polovili lifted a ball over the top of the defence and Sione Kefu flicked the ball past Sterry Tor in the UNV FC goal. Veitongo FC grew in confidence and twice Tor was called on to make quality saves to deny the underdogs taking the lead.

Then in the 31st minute Sarvanu restored UNV FC’s lead with a sweetly time right footed shot that left Otukolo with no chance. Captain Rene Bahormal made the game safe four minutes later before Jayson Timatua added a fourth a couple of minutes before the end.

Veitongo FC play their final match of the tournament against Mataks FC tomorrow.

UNV FC 4 (Lucas SARVANU 14’ 31’ Rene BAHORMAL 35’ Jayson TIMATUA 38')

Veitongo FC 1 (Sione KEFU 24’)

HT: 1-0

