AS PTT Delight Home Fans With Thrilling Win In Final Of OFC Futsal Men's Champions League In New Caledonia

Photo credit: OFC Media via Phototek

AS PTT have thrilled a near capacity home crowd with a 4-3 win over Mataks FC to win the second edition of the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia.

Christ Pei scored the goal of the tournament with just over four minutes remaining, a stunning bicycle kick fired AS PTT 3-2 in front and seconds later with Mataks FC removing their keeper to play an extra man, Jymal Upa tapped in to secure the win.

The Noumea side was roared on by a vociferous crowd of nearly two thousand at the ‘Arene du Sud’ in Paita near Noumea.

The two teams had fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw when they met in round robin play on Wednesday.

The action was intense from the outset. Christ Pei had the first real opportunity of the game for AS PTT in the 4th minute, but his thunderous left foot attempt went just wide of the upright. A minute later the big home crowd went into raptures as Jymal Upa tapped in after a lovely cross from Emmanuel Hmaen to put AS PTT in front.

Mataks FC had plenty of possession early on but didn’t really test Matthieu Wassin in the AS PTT goal. Hmaen could have doubled the lead in the 11th minute, but his shot was well saved by the feet of Lordrick Afia in the Mataks FC goal. Mataks FC captain Ellis Mana produced a moment of brilliance in the 15th minute to level the scores for the Solomon Islands side.

Robert Freddy Forrest should have restored the home side’s lead four minutes before the break, but he fired over the bar from an ideal scoring position. The two sides went to the break level.

(Photo Supplied)

AS PTT started the second half as they did the first, with a quickfire goal through Emmanuel Hmaen three minutes after the restart.

The game looked headed for extra time before the moment of sheer brilliance from Pei turned it in AS PTT’s favour.

Mataks FC were determined to leave it all on the court, in the final 13 seconds of the game Mataks Billy Afi scored the final goal of the match leaving the score 4-3 to AS PTT.

AS PTT 4 (Jymal UPA 5’ 37 Emmanuel HMAEN 23’ Christ PEI 36)

Mataks FC 3 (Billy AFI 40 Ellis MANA 15’ Clifford Misitana 26’)

HT: 1-1

(Photo Supplied)

It took 37 minutes and 41 seconds to score the first goal of the third and fourth place playoff at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia. After an absorbing contest UNV FC have beaten Suva FC 2-0 to claim the bronze medal.

The Vanuatu and Fiji club champions couldn’t be separated for much of an extremely even contest. But the Fijian side got into foul trouble and conceded a 10-metre penalty with just two minutes and 44 seconds remaining.

Up stepped UNV FC captain Rene Bahormal whose initial attempt was saved by Kitione Baleloa in the Suva FC goal. But he followed up the rebound and drilled into the left-hand corner of the net. Another penalty soon followed, converted by Yassin Berukilukilu, to close out the victory.

The Fijian champions were boosted by the presence of team captain Rajneel Singh and national captain Filipe Baravilala on the bench. The pair had recovered from injuries incurred earlier in the tournament and missed the final round robin game against AS PTT.

The first half was tense with very few clear-cut chances. UNV had a couple of goal-scoring efforts early on but neither goalkeeper was pressed into making any telling saves until UNV’s Sterry Tor denied Singh two minutes from time before Krishneel Singh blasted over, when he should have scored from close range.

A second yellow card for UNV’s Charlie Vano saw him sent off three minutes into the second half and UNV FC reduced to three players for two minutes. But Suva FC failed to capitalise on their one-man advantage.

UNV FC captain Bahormal had his side’s best chance to take the lead when he fired against the cross bar in the 28th minute. Up the other end Deepal Singh got through on goal but fired straight into the arms of Stelly Tor.

UNV FC 2 (Rene BAHORMAL 38 Yassin BERUKILUKILU 39)

SUVA FC 0

HT 0-0

