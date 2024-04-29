Jesse Mulligan And Kara Rickard Announced As Hosts Of The 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards

RNZ revealed as Official Media Partner, TVNZ+ to stream post-event

The Aotearoa Music Awards is back and thrilled to announce RNZ as the Official Media Partner for AMA 2024. The public media organisation will livestream the event via rnz.co.nz and across its social media channels on Thursday 30 May.

AMA 2024 will be held at the Viaduct Events Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau – closing out Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa | New Zealand Music Month in style – and will feature live performances from some of the biggest acts in Aotearoa. Viewers who don’t catch the live broadcast will be able to stream the Awards on TVNZ+ from Friday 31 May. The live broadcast and on-demand stream are funded by NZ On Air.

The event will be co-hosted by well-known broadcasters Jesse Mulligan and Kara Rickard.

"It's great to be back! We've taken all the best stuff from past Awards ceremonies and wrapped it up into an event worthy of the phenomenal artists who make up New Zealand's musical ecosystem,” says Mulligan. “I'm really excited to be again working with Kara, who I loved co-hosting with on The Project and whose knowledge of music is unrivalled. She brings the cool to our combo, and I'm particularly looking forward to her tutoring me on the bands that don't have guitars."

“The Aotearoa Music Awards is an event I look forward to every year, and I'm so thrilled to be joining a seasoned pro like Jesse as co-host for the first time,” Rickard adds. “Almost as thrilled as my mum, who will finally get to see me on the broadcast after all those years where my bit didn't make it – sorry Mum! – I cannot wait to celebrate all the incredible Aotearoa artists who add so much joy to our lives with their mahi. It's extra meaningful that this year's Awards are happening during Aotearoa music month. The countdown is on!“

The Aotearoa Music Awards is also delighted to announce Spotify as presenting partner for the prestigious Album of the Year and Single of the Year award categories.

AMA is grateful for the ongoing support of our industry partners Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air is the presenting partner for Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content, Te Taumata o te Hokona | Highest Selling Artist and Te Taumata o te Horapa | Radio Airplay Record of the Year categories. Te Māngai Pāho presents the Mana Reo and Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist award categories. Massey University | Te Kunenga Ki Pūrehuroa presents Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer.

We are also thankful for support from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo | Māori Language Commission; Auckland Live, which facilitates the Viaduct Events Centre; and BurgerFuel which is sponsoring the official AMA Afterparty.

A full list of finalists is here.

