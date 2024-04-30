Kiwi Ultramarathon Legend Sam Harvey Sets Sights On World Record At Soul-destroying Backyard Ultra In Australia

Sam Harvey (Photo supplied)

Renowned ultramarathon runner Sam Harvey sets his sights on breaking the world record at the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra in Queensland, Australia on 4 May 2024. The ambitious feat aims to push the boundaries of human endurance while raising awareness and funds for youth mental health in New Zealand.

Harvey, a familiar face on the ultramarathon circuit, boasts an impressive record, including:

Champion titles at Pigs Backyard Ultra 2022, Krayzie Backyard 2022 & 2023, Music City 2023 (50 km), and Riverhead Backyard ReLaps 2023 (221 km).

New Zealand Backyard Ultra National Champion 2022 (308 km).

Current New Zealand Backyard Ultra record holder 2023 (677 km in 101 hours).

9th place finish at the Backyard Ultra World Championship 2023 (610 km in 91 hours).

Podium finishes at the Tarawera 100 Mile 2024 (2nd place) and Faultline Ultra 50 km 2024 (1st place).

This record-breaking attempt transcends athletic achievement. Harvey is using his platform to raise crucial funds for I Am Hope, New Zealand’s leading youth mental health charity dedicated to supporting young people in need.

"This run isn't just about pushing myself to the limit," says Harvey. "It's about making a tangible difference for young people struggling with mental health challenges. Every donation and every kilometre conquered will help I Am Hope continue their life-saving work."

"What Sam has achieved and is doing is incredible. Tying the world record at Dead Cow Gully last year and now setting his sights on smashing it altogether takes guts, determination, and a serious dose of Kiwi can-do spirit. If anyone can do it Sam can, and we are beyond grateful he’s doing it to raise awareness of our kids who need it most,” says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

Last year Sam raised $30,000 for I Am Hope. Support Sam's journey in 2024 here: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/sams-big-run-for-i-am-hope

Following Up on Past Heroics

This isn't Harvey's first foray into record-breaking territory. In a remarkable display of endurance in 2023 at the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra, Harvey tied the then-existing world record for most laps completed in a single event, alongside a fellow competitor. While he was ultimately surpassed on the day, Harvey's performance solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the ultramarathon world in what is widely regarded as a race that defies the possible for the human body.

Record-Breaking Attempt – Follow the Journey

Harvey's target is a staggering 800km in 120 hours (five continuous days and nights of running). This historic attempt promises to be a thrilling display of human endurance and the power of running for a cause.

Sam’s instagram profile: @samharvey_cloudlander

