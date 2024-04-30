BILLIE EILISH Announces HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Following the news of her highly anticipated third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, set for release on May 17 (pre-order/add/save here), Billie Eilish has announced Australian arena dates, produced by Live Nation and Frontier Touring, for her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. Starting in North America in September 2024, Eilish will embark on an Australian leg in February 2025, ahead of her European, U.K., and Ireland arena shows. For a full list of tour dates, visit billieeilish.com.

Tickets for BILLIE EILISH: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR will go on sale Friday 3 May – times staggered per market.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning next Wednesday 1 May (while supplies last) – this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access. Presale start + end times will vary by market, check your local listings at billieeilish.com for more information.

Vodafone customers can secure early tickets during a pre-sale commencing Thursday 2 May (times staggered, refer below). Head to Vodafone.com.au/ticket for more information.

In keeping with her commitment to making a difference in the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a limited number of Changemaker Tickets will be available for the Australia dates. A portion of the proceeds from the Changemaker Ticket will support OzHarvest and other not-for-profit organisations in collaboration with Support + Feed addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Please note all shows have been announced and will go on sale on Friday 3rd May – no further Australian shows to be added. Get in fast to avoid disappointment!

