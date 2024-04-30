North Harbour Rugby Union Announces Major Partnership With Merlin

North Harbour Rugby Union (NHRU) is proud to announce that Merlin, the experts in home access, will be the organisation’s major partner over the next three years.

Merlin is part of Chamberlain Group, the world’s largest manufacturer of automatic garage door and gate openers. For four decades, Merlin has designed and manufactured home access solutions for New Zealand.

NHRU and Merlin first partnered in 2023, with the Merlin logo featuring on the eight reserves jerseys of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC team. This year, the Merlin logo will have prominent placement on the top back of shorts.

New for 2024, Merlin will also extend its support of the NHRU community to include sponsorship of the Women’s Harbour Hibiscus Rugby team who compete in the renowned Farah Palmer Cup.

NHRU Chief Executive, Adrian Donald (AD), said: “This is a partnership with huge potential. Merlin’s engagement and eagerness to connect with our community beyond the high performance space makes them an ideal partner. We are excited to continue our work with Rodger and his team at Merlin, and welcome them to our major partner whānau.”

According to Chamberlain Group New Zealand Country Manager, Rodger Bowring, Merlin is extremely proud to partner with North Harbour Rugby Union and continue its support of the passionate and close-knit North Auckland Rugby community.

“For 40 years, Merlin has offered New Zealand households’ convenience and peace of mind thanks to our trusted access technology, but at Merlin, our commitment to the local community extends far beyond the products we offer,” said Rodger.

“Rugby Union is at the core of New Zealand sport and culture, and we’re proud to be extending into a new three-year partnership with North Harbour to see local champions made. We cannot wait to cheer on the teams all season.”

To keep up to date with fixtures and ticketing information for the 2024 season, visit: https://www.northharbourrugby.co.nz/.

For more information about Merlin, visit www.gomerlin.nz.

© Scoop Media

