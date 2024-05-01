Entries Open And Exciting New Event Category For This Year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Photo supplied

Dating all the way back to 1977, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge has cemented itself as one of the longest running events in New Zealand and a must-do on cyclist’s event calendars.

There’s exciting news in the events mountain bike category options on offer this year. As well as the traditional Huka Steamer (approx. 60km), Huka Teaser (approx. 30km) MTB events, the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge has also announced the introduction of the Tineli Huka Hundy (approx. 100km), a brand-new event category for this year and supported by new sponsor, Tineli, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge’s new official merchandise provider.

Across approx. 100km of incredible mountain bike tracks, the Tineli Huka Hundy will be no ride in the park, will push riders to the limits, and is a great chance to be part of history when lining up on the start line on Saturday 30 November, it's going to be one heck of a ride!

Entries are now open for the 30 November event, with the last Saturday in November marking the 46th running of the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge.

Of this year’s event, Event Director, Hayden Dickason comments “We love seeing and hosting the thousands of riders and supporters who descend on the Taupo region to be part of the annual pilgrimage to one of New Zealand’s longest and most established events”.

No matter what type of riding you’re into, there’s an option for anyone to be part of one of New Zealand’s largest cycling occasions, whether it’s one of the events mountain bike categories, or the iconic Shimano Round The Lake (approx. 160km), the 2 lap Enduro (approx. 320km), and the Independent Traffic Control Length Of The Lake (approx. 55km) road categories.

Since its introduction in 2022, the Gravel Grind (approx. 75km) is proving hugely popular and it’s no surprise given it uses local MTB tracks, gravel roads, farm tracks, and tar sealed roads, not always accessible to the public.

Hayden also comments “Whether you’re a dedicated weekend warrior roadie, love the thrills of taking on some awesome MTB tracks, have taken up the new gravel riding craze, or are looking for something more leisurely, we have something to cater to everyone’s desires. And nearly all of our event categories can be done on an e-bike if you prefer that over a traditional non-assisted bike, so come join us in November and celebrate alongside your mates and others who all share a common passion for everything cycling”.

Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Saturday 30 November 2024

For more information on this year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and to enter, go to: www.cyclechallenge.com

© Scoop Media

