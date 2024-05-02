FAST5 Netball World Series Returns To Christchurch In 2024

Delivering a top-class spectacle in the previous two years, Christchurch will play host to a third successive FAST5 Netball World Series (FAST5 NWS) from 9-10 November at Wolfbrook Arena.

World Netball (WN) awarded Netball New Zealand (NNZ) the hosting rights in 2021, for the following three years after the dynamic abbreviated form of the game made a captivating return to the international arena following an absence of four years.

Showcasing the vibrant nature of FAST5 for both players and spectators, Christchurch has provided the perfect atmosphere of wall-to-wall entertainment with plans already under way for further fun, frivolity and innovation in New Zealand’s final year as hosts.

“We are delighted that NNZ has been able to showcase FAST5 back on the world stage after it hadn’t been visible for a number of years,’’ Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said.

“Christchurch and everyone involved in staging this event have done an exceptional job in producing a successful two-day entertainment showpiece.”

Fans have whole-heartedly embraced the party-like atmosphere, with passionate supporters dressed in bright colours and costume-dress to the spectacle from all over New Zealand and overseas.

Adding to the unique setting of the high tempo version of the game, the players also play their part while negotiating three different scoring zones, power players and unlimited rolling substitutions with a mix of dazzling play, tactical nous and an element of fun.

Showcasing a rich mixture of diverse styles, Christchurch has hosted six of the world’s premier women’s teams over the past two years.

Another innovation was introducing for the first time ever a three-team men’s competition, a first for males playing alongside females in a WN event.

With the foundations well set, WN will be looking to continue the trend of keeping FAST5 a visible and prominent spectacle on the international calendar when awarding the next hosting rights.

WN’s Head of Events, Kate Agnew, added: “We are thrilled that the dates have been confirmed for the FAST5 Netball World Series’ third year in New Zealand, with Christchurch once again the host city.

“The FAST5 Netball World Series is a key part of Netball’s international events calendar, and after the fantastic success of the 2022 and 2023 events, we know Netball New Zealand, and Christchurch, will do a fantastic job hosting and showcasing our game to fans around the world this November.”

© Scoop Media

