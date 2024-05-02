Robyn Fleet: From Canvas To Care — 'Outside-Inside' Art Exhibition

Robyn Fleet in her Hawkes Bay studio (Photo supplied)

People who work as caregivers see a side of life—of human vulnerability and fragility, juxtaposed with dignity and courage—that most people never see. It is these kinds of insights, together with connections with people, and an overall celebration of life, that are given a voice by rising New Zealand artist Robyn Fleet, whose artworks go on exhibition at The Frame Workshop & Gallery in Herne Bay this month.

Based in Hawkes Bay, where she also cares for the young and the elderly, Fleet's exhibition, 'Outside-Inside,' offers Aucklanders a rare glimpse of an exceptionally talented artist whose multi-layered work interprets identity through experiences and stories—a journey through land and memories (including from the unique perspective of her caregiving).

"Caregiving informs my work of celebrating life and the fragility of it. I have lost a lot of very dear clients along the way who have most definitely shaped me into who I am today. I have had very strong connections with them. The children's classes feed into my practice as they keep everything very grounded. There is the duality of caring for the young and the elderly. It’s a privilege to be a part of both." — Robyn Fleet, artist

Creative Director at the Frame Workshop & Gallery in Jervois Road, Zekiah Heath, says this will be Fleet's first solo exhibition off the back of strong demand for the emerging artist's work.

"Art collectors and buyers are struck by the authentic, from-the-heart exploration of people that the artist connects with—she is one to watch," says Heath. “Fleet's work ranges from small, intimate works to large statement pieces, all oils on canvas, boards, or paper.”

Fleet's works will be on exhibition from May 9th to May 25th at the gallery's Herne Bay location, where art lovers will have an opportunity to support a compelling collection of work which delves into themes of identity, memory, and the intrinsic connections between land, people, and animals.

Name: Bron | Oil on canvas / 1000mm x 1000mm (supplied)

Bron is a tribute to Bronwyn Thorp.

“She owned Black Barn Gallery and gave me so much support and encouragement as I started out on my art journey. I quite often think of Bron when I am in my studio. She had this beautiful warm glow about. I can still hear her words of wisdom.”

— Robyn Fleet

Opening Event Details

Preview: Thursday, May 9th, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Opening Event: Thursday, May 9th, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Exhibition Dates: 9th May - 25th May

Location: The Frame Workshop & Gallery, 182 Jervois Road, Herne Bay, Auckland

Contact: Zekiah Heath, Creative Director - Zekiah@frameworkshop.co.nz

Heath says Fleet's work captures the essence of human experiences and our deep connections to the environment in a way that truly resonates.

"Her ability to translate complex themes into visual stories is remarkable, and her arms-length approach to details results in even more emotive and atmospheric works. This exhibition is about identity and explores the question ‘who do we think we are?’

Also described as dark and moody, the art reflects deep connections with environments and communities, including Fleet’s roots in Hastings and how that blends with rich experiences from Sydney to London.

Fleet says that no matter our race, colour, or creed, we are built of layers of memory, experiences, and events.

"I work methodically yet intuitively, setting up relationships through multiple layers of paint, using oil sticks and oil paints to create saturated colour and depth; I'm inspired by colour, the materiality of paint itself, and its possibilities."

The Frame Workshop & Gallery invites all to experience "Outside - Inside" by Robyn Fleet. This exhibition is a chance to engage with the artwork of an emerging artist who is already leaving a mark on the national art scene.

For more information and to view the exhibition online, please visit frameworkshop.co.nz

ABOUT

Robyn Fleet

Robyn Fleet was born in 1974 in Hastings, New Zealand. After a 14-year journey abroad, based mainly in Sydney and London, Robyn returned to New Zealand, earning a Bachelor of Art and Design from Ideaschool, EIT, Napier.

Her work, primarily in oil paints and oil sticks, explores the materiality of paint and its expressive possibilities. Fleet has been a vocal artist on themes of the human condition, using her art to foster dialogue and understanding. Currently, she is also pioneering contemporary art spaces for children and art programmes for aged care.

The Frame Workshop & Gallery

Located in the heart of Auckland, The Frame Workshop & Gallery is known for its expert craftsmanship and dedication to the arts. Established to provide both custom framing solutions and a platform for emerging and established artists, the gallery is a vibrant space where art meets community.

With two locations in Onehunga and Herne Bay, the gallery offers a wide range of services from high-quality, archival framing to hosting dynamic art exhibitions that showcase local and national talent. At the Frame Workshop & Gallery, every piece of art is treated with the utmost care.

