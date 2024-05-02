Charlotte Day Wilson Releases 'My Way' And 'Cyan Blue' Before Album Debut This Friday

Photo by Emily Lipson

Toronto-born-and-raised singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Charlotte Day Wilson releases two new singles, 'My Way' and 'Cyan Blue,' from her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Cyan Blue out 3 May via Stone Woman Music / XL Recordings. Soul-bearing and poetic, 'My Way' evokes desire with refined lyricism and Charlotte’s hallowed, resonant vocals. Inspired by the blue-green hue of Wilson’s irises, the album’s title track 'Cyan Blue' is a stripped-back and transcendent ballad, embodying the record’s emotional and sonic palette. Both tracks arrive with lyrical visualisers that render an exquisite ocean of sound.

Today’s double release follows the release of 'Canopy,' a sleek and serene track with an accompanying music video that features Wilson, a star hockey player in her own right, skating with a hockey stick in hand across vast expanses of ice. 'My Way' and 'Cyan Blue' join a collection of new music from Wilson set to release on Cyan Blue this Friday, including Wilson’s stark and devastatingly beautiful second single 'I Don’t Love You', a confessional that highlights Wilson’s immaculate production skills and that she says is “meant to remind us that losing love & leaving can be just as inspiring as finding it.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Cyan Blue finds Wilson crafting a smoothly woven cyan tapestry of her eternal influences; thumping gospel piano, warm soul basslines, atmospheric electronics, and penetrating R&B melodies. Yet, it possesses a sense of vastness that rings in a new era for Wilson, one in which she’s embracing collaboration and newfound creative openness tinged with wistfulness and yearning and a reflection on youthful innocence. “I want to look through the unjaded eyes of my youngerself again,” Wilson explains of making Cyan Blue. “Before there wasn’t as much baggage, before so much life was lived. But I also wish that my younger self could see where I am now. It would be nice to be able to impart some of the wisdom and clarity that I have now onto her.”

Working with producers like Leon Thomas (SZA, Ariana Grande, Post Malone), and Jack Rochon (Beyoncé, H.E.R, Daniel Caesar), Cyan Blue demonstrates Wilson’s sonic expertise while also showcasing the next evolution of her time-bending songwriting. Through 13 hypnotising tracks, she continues to use music as a vessel for unpacking relationships, which in turn allows her to meet and understand herself in life-spanning, panoramic focus. But, on Cyan Blue, she challenged herself to kick her perfectionist tendencies. “Before, I was extremely intentional about creating music with a strong foundation, a bed of artistic integrity,” Wilson reflects. “ But that was a bit stifling, like, ‘Let me just make a great piece of art that will stand the test of time, no pressure.’ Now, I think I'm getting out of this frozen state of needing everything to be perfect. I'm more interested in capturing feelings in the moment as they happen and leaving them in that moment.”

While this is only her second album, Wilson's influence in music has made a major mainstream impact. Wilson broke out in 2016 with her critically acclaimed EP, CDW, followed by 2018's Stone Women and made her debut studio album an official coming out moment in 2021 with the critically acclaimed, self-released Alpha. Over the past decade, she's been sampled by Drake, John Mayer, and James Blake, while Patti Smith has recently praised and covered Wilson's 2016 breakout single 'Work'. Additionally, she's collaborated with artists like Kaytranada, BADBADNOTGOOD, Snoh Aalegra and SG Lewis, demonstrating that there's no sound Wilson can't adapt to and sprinkle her cyan-coloured magic over.

© Scoop Media

