Personal Structures - Beyond Boundaries Is Now Open

Saturday, 4 May 2024, 5:10 am
Press Release: European Cultural Centre

The 7th edition of the contemporary art exhibition Personal Structures, organised by ECC Italy, has officially opened its doors, inviting visitors to explore a diverse array of artworks spanning Marinaressa Gardens, Palazzo Mora, and Palazzo Bembo in Venice.

Sara Danieli, Head of Art at Personal Structures, welcomed guests to the preview of the exhibition on the 18th and 19th of April. Personal Structures 2024 will run for seven months, until the 24th of November, offering a multitude of events including workshops, performances, artist talks, and screenings.

Reflecting on the tumultuous events of recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, and environmental crises, Sara Danieli highlighted the theme of this year's exhibition: "Beyond Boundaries". This theme encapsulates the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity to transcend limitations imposed by external circumstances.

The participating artists delve into themes of cultural identity, memory, existentialism, and environmentalism, inviting viewers to contemplate the complexities of the human experience. Among many insightful installations, ECC Italy is pleased to present the works of Yoko Ono, Hermann Nitsch, Miles Greenberg, Foundation Kai Dikhas, Ross-Sutton Gallery, Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, Emily Young, Areez Katki, Robert Jahnke, Shen Chang Ming, Princeton University, Joshibi University. Further more, special projects such as Klaus Littman's Arena for a Tree, the exhibition Foreigners in their Homeland curated by Faisal Saleh, Director of the Palestine Museum US and Pala II, the extension of the Seychelles Pavilion, add depth and richness to the exhibition's narrative. As Danieli remarked, Personal Structures - Beyond Boundaries embodies the plurality of human existence, embracing contradictions and complexities.

The exhibition highlights a diversity of opinions and contradictions regarding the contemporary human condition and society, which the organisers are thrilledand proud to explore together with artists and the public.

In the words of photographer, writer, and art historian Teju Cole, quoted by Danieli, "We are always looking forward and backward, inside and out. We are, and we are not what we see. Doubleness is the first condition of the human. We are not ourselves without also being others."

© Scoop Media

