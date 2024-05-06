Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CHOPPER Returns To Toitoi This Month!

Monday, 6 May 2024, 5:16 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Photo Supplied

If you're in the mood for a hearty laugh, don't miss the handlebar mustachioed and sharpie tattooed legend, Heath Franklin a.k.a Chopper, when he returns to Toitoi this May.

The comedy character is based on notorious Australian criminal, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read, though instead of razor-chewing and toe-removal violence, Franklin moonlights as a Chopper who yells obscenities about activated almonds and coffee tables, while claiming that Jesus was a bogan.

Eighteen years since the birth of the brutish, comedy character, Franklin is back on tour in Aotearoa with a key message: he's not here to f*ck spiders, because he just hasn't got the time (and neither do you).

On May 16, Franklin will be in Hastings - accessorising with his sharpie, strapping on his aviators and stepping into the Chopper persona that New Zealand audiences have come to know and love from his regular appearances on 7 Days.

So, in true Chopper spirit, we recommend you either get up and get busy, or tell somebody who gives a sh*t to get tickets. Because we're definitely not here to...

“Australia’s funniest comedy character.” Sunday Mail

“Franklin is a true comedy talent.” ½ The Age

“A top hour of uproariously entertaining comedy…packed with good gags and ‘so wrong, it’s right’ moments.” Chortle (UK)

One Night Only

Thursday 16 May 2024, 7pm

R15+

Adult: $48 + fees

Concession: $45 +fees

Groups 6+: $42 + fees

