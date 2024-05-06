Monk Seals Release Their New Single ‘You Can Fly’

Rising New Zealand rock band Monk Seals are set to drop their new single ‘You Can Fly' on Friday 18th May NZT.

‘You Can Fly ’ produced by Kabyn Walley & Jack Lanham at Moonbase Studios is a new sound for the Monk Seals, proving these boys aren’t just a high energy rock group. The heartfelt track speaks on the struggles of being young, the pressures of having the whole world in front of us and the urge to fill a cup which always seems half fill. With smooth guitar licks and gentle yet powerful vocals, you can tell this one is full of emotion and comes straight from the soul. This is the perfect song for you to lye down, close you eyes and drift away to in times of trouble, as each lyric gives something that listeners can relate to.

Their latest single “Feel For You” is also one to check out! Happy Mag described it as an “energetic track that brings back the long-lost essence of rock & roll. With a tight groove, killer vocals, and slick slide guitar licks”. Despite it being an easy listen bound to boost your moral, the lyrics deal with a deeper topic of how each one of us struggle with our own problems and insecurities. “Feel For You” addresses the topic of shame and reminds people that no matter what they’re going through, we’re all in this together. It’s easy to see why these boys are wracking up a long list of sold-out shows!

Monk Seals describe their music as a fresh modern take on funk and psychedelia, with strong classic rock and blues undertones. They pride themselves on their ability to put on a true show, pumping with energy, antics and guaranteed entertainment.

The swift team of 4 consist of Yannik Turner (lead), Jono Manning (guitar), Abel Carson (drums) and Chay Kaa-Luke (bass). These boys have been writing and performing original music since they first got together 5 years ago. They quickly made a name for themselves within their local city, Christchurch; Opening for bands like Dolphin Friendly and Mini Simmons, playing at New Years in the Park and being placed in the top ten of RDU985fm’s playlist.

The Monk Seals hope you enjoy their new era of sound with ‘You Can Fly’. The song linked above, for you to listen and enjoy exclusively, in hopes that you might consider leaving a review of your thoughts.

