NZ Vegetarian Society Proudly Sponsors The 2024 New Zealand Food Awards

The New Zealand Vegetarian Society (NZVS) is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2024 New Zealand Food Awards. In partnership with this prestigious event, the NZVS aims to promote sustainability and highlight the diverse range of plant-based options available in the food industry.

The New Zealand Food Awards play a crucial role in recognising innovation and excellence in the food industry. Last year, over 400 entries were received from 124 companies nationwide, showcasing the dynamic landscape of food innovation in New Zealand.

As part of the sponsorship, the NZ Vegetarian Society aims to raise awareness about the NZVS Vegetarian Approved and Vegan Certified product certification, highlighting the health, ethical, and environmental benefits of vegetarian and vegan products. The sponsorship underscores the Society's commitment to promoting sustainable and compassionate food choices and encouraging businesses to embrace plant-based options.

Ina Babic, Marketing and Communications Manager says the partnership helps promote sustainability and celebrates vegetarian and vegan options within the wider food industry. “This sponsorship provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of the NZVS Vegan Certified and Vegetarian Approved product certification, which offers clarity for consumers to make informed choices for their health, animal welfare, and the environment."

Entries for the 2024 New Zealand Food Awards are now open until May 31, 2024. Businesses with vegetarian or vegan products are encouraged to participate and showcase their innovative offerings.

