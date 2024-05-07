Tickets Released For Auckland's Top Gardening Event In Time For Mother's Day Inspiration

SOLVE YOUR MOTHER’S DAY DILEMMAS | Earlybird tickets on sale for Auckland’s premier gardening event

It's that time of the year: Mother's Day is fast-approaching and you’re scratching your head for gift ideas. If you’re thinking a bunch of flowers from the supermarket isn’t going to cut it, maybe a ticket to Auckland’s premier Garden Festival will!

The biennial Auckland Garden DesignFest is back in November and the timing of the release of early bird All Garden tickets is perfect - they are out today, just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12th. Tickets are available here Auckland Garden DesignFest 2024 | Humanitix

You’ll also be supporting some great charities. The last festival in 2022 raised $60,000 for chosen not for profits. This year’s event, being held on Saturday 23rd and Sunday, 24th November 2024, will support Youthline, Garden to Table, Forest & Bird, Dove Hospice & Wellness and Rotary Newmarket.

The event allows attendees to visit up to16 unique, professionally designed gardens - beautiful private spaces that are not normally accessible to the public.

It’s also a chance to meet some of New Zealand’s garden design elite. Auckland Garden DesignFest Chairperson Deb Hardy says the weekend is a unique opportunity to ask questions, take advice and be inspired by ideas to enhance your own garden.

This year Dove Hospice & Wellness has come on board as joint organiser alongside Rotary Newmarket and the Garden Design Society of New Zealand who jointly created the event in 2011.

The last event in 2022 was the most successful ever and Hardy is hoping for even bigger things this year.

First release Earlybird All Garden entry tickets are available now for just $50 (until midnight 19th May 2024). All Garden Tickets provide entry to all gardens for the whole weekend. Available online only at Auckland Garden DesignFest 2024 | Humanitix events.humanitix.com/auckland-garden-designfest-2024

For more information and updates on the 2024 Auckland Garden DesignFest, visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz

