Paris 2024: Artistic Gymnast Joins New Zealand Olympic Team

Georgia-Rose Brown (Photo:Supplied)

Women’s artistic gymnast Georgia-Rose Brown has been named to the New Zealand Team for Paris 2024.

The 29-year-old earned her Paris spot by topping the rankings at the 2024 apparatus World Cup series on the uneven bars. While the uneven bars are her primary event, she will compete in the all around competition (vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor) at the Olympics.

“Bars is my favourite apparatus and the one that comes the most naturally to me but I still train all four apparatus and consider myself an all-rounder,” said Brown.

“I’m looking forward to just immersing myself in the whole Olympic experience and enjoying it. Performance-wise the goal is to hit all of my routines and possibly make an all-around final.”

Brown is experienced at the top level of competition, however she's most well known for her achievements in a green and gold leotard, having won three Commonwealth Games medals competing for Australia. In January, she concluded the formal process to switch national allegiance to New Zealand, with the application ratified by the International Olympic Committee.

“I’ve had the opportunity to represent my dad’s side, so now I’d like to represent my mum’s side too,” said Brown whose mother is a New Zealander.

“I’ve wanted to compete at the Olympics since I made my first international team in 2010, so this means the world to me. Everything I’ve worked for throughout my career has paid off. I am so grateful.”

NZOC Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to Brown.

“We're thrilled to have Georgia-Rose on the New Zealand Team," said Nicol.

"We wish her all the best with the rest of her preparation and look forward to seeing her compete in Paris in just over two months time."

Brown currently lives in Melbourne and trains at the Melbourne Gymnastics Centre. The 29-year-old completed her Bachelor of Biomedical Science in 2020 and is currently doing her Masters of Physiotherapy.

Brown will be competing at the Oceania Championships in Auckland on Sunday, May 26th.

The women’s artistic gymnastics competition takes place 27-28 July in Paris, with finals 29 July – 1 August.

© Scoop Media

