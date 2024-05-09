Grainne Moss Takes On Next Ultra Marathon Swim Challenge Supporting Kenzie’s Gift Charity

Ultra marathon swimmer Grainne Moss is gearing up for her next ocean swim challenge as she prepares to tackle the Strait of Gibraltar in support of Kenzie’s Gift, a charity dedicated to supporting the mental health of young people and families affected by serious illness and grief. Moss, who is no stranger to pushing the limits in some of the world's most challenging environments, is undaunted by the threats that lurk in the depths – from sharks to jellyfish.

This will be Moss’s sixth of the seven swims in the Oceans Seven Challenge. She has already conquered the Cook Strait in New Zealand, where she was stalked by a shark; the English Channel; the Catalina Channel in California; and the Moloka'i Channel in Hawaii, where she endured venomous jellyfish stings to complete the swim.

With a swim window between the 13th and 22nd of May, Grainne will head to Gibraltar with three other swimmers on May 10th, leaving only the Tsugaru Strait in Japan to complete the Oceans Seven Challenge.

"Taking on the Oceans Seven Challenge is about pushing my limits, but it's also about making every stroke count for Kenzie’s Gift. Marathon swimming is full of exceptional people who leave the comfort of land to challenge themselves in the world’s most treacherous waters. Some of our young Kiwis are facing challenges they haven’t chosen, and that’s why I’m supporting this incredible charity,” says Grainne.

In addition to her Oceans Seven triumphs, Moss has also earned the New Zealand Triple Crown of swimming, the Irish Triple Crown, and the global Triple Crown of Marathon Swimming, which includes the Catalina Channel, the English Channel, and the 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan Island.

As a Winter Swim Challenge ambassador for Kenzie’s Gift, Grainne encourages swimmers of all abilities to join her and take the plunge to raise funds and awareness. “Whether it's one kilometer or 100 meters, every swim helps us raise awareness and funds for young people affected by serious illness and grief. I encourage people to sign up to the Kenzie’s Gift Winter Swim Challenge. Together, we can make a real difference."

Nic Russell, founder of Kenzie’s Gift and a fierce supporter of Grainne Moss, stated, "Grainne is an inspiration to all of us. Her tenacity and swimming ability are remarkable, but it’s her unwavering support of Kenzie’s Gift that makes her a true champion. We hope her example will encourage others to take a dip – even if 100 meters is more our distance than Grainne's kilometers!"

Donate to Grainne’s swim in support of Kenzie’s Gift: https://winter-swim-challenge-2024.raiselysite.com/grainne-moss

To join Kenzie’s Gift Winter Swim Challenge, sign up here: https://winter-swim-challenge-2024.raiselysite.com/

