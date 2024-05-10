Uncovering Wolf Mankowitz's Untold Story In "Conversations On The Art Of Living”

Plains FM presents "Conversations on the Art of Living," a compelling series hosted by Les Davis that delves into the life and legacy of Wolf Mankowitz, a literary and cinematic luminary whose work epitomizes creativity, resilience, and profound human experiences.

The genesis of this show lies in a serendipitous connection between Les Davis's father, Gerald Davis, an esteemed abstract Irish artist, and Wolf Mankowitz. Their shared passion for creativity led to intimate conversations, now preserved on six one-hour cassette tapes.

From humble beginnings in London's impoverished neighborhoods, Wolf Mankowitz's passion for storytelling propelled him to literary stardom, with 36 books, Oscar wins, and collaborations with Hollywood icons like Orson Welles, Peter Sellers, and Richard Burton.

As the podcast coincides with Wolf's centenary this November, it is a beautiful tribute to his enduring legacy. Obtaining consent from Wolf's sons ensures this collaboration bridges generations, preserving a valuable piece of history.

The journey of creating this podcast has been deeply personal for Les Davis. The six cassette tapes, which have traveled around the world with him for the 18 years since his father’s passing, form the heart of this project. Les's determination led him to Reddit, where he found a way to convert these analog gems into a digital format.

"Conversations on the Art of Living" not only uncovers Wolf Mankowitz's story but also reconnects us with the golden era of Hollywood and the timeless allure of storytelling. Tune in to Plains FM 96.9 every Saturday starting 11th May at 11 am, for an immersive and enlightening experience of Wolf Mankowitz's life and legacy.

