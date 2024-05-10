Otautahi’s Terrible Sons Say ‘Thank You’ & One Last Show

Terrible Sons is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, ‘Thank You,’ a track initially intended for their debut album but reimagined to capture the essence of simplicity and directness the band strives for. This release is not just a song, but a cultural symphony, blending unique sounds and personal heritage into their well-loved folk-pop style.

‘Thank You’ diverges from the band's earlier work by integrating traditional Thai gongs, a nod to band member Matt’s Sumatran heritage and his upbringing in Java, where the resonant sounds of gamelan are a staple at local celebrations. While the plan was to use Indonesian gamelan, the band decided on Thai gongs that were more compatible with Western tuning standards. This innovative sound was brought to life with the expertise of Justin DeHart, a master percussionist from the University of Canterbury, whose contributions are a standout feature of the track.

The production of the single was handled by Ryan Fisherman, who worked closely with the band to refine their lyrics and phrasing, elevating the song's emotional and lyrical complexity. ‘Thank You’ explores the nuanced feelings of gratitude mixed with resentment towards loved ones who challenge us, yet ultimately contribute to our growth. This theme challenges the modern discourse on relationships, advocating for a deeper, more enduring form of connection.

Terrible Sons have received acclaim for their ability to weave personal narratives and raw emotions into captivating music. RNZ has praised their debut album The Raft is Not the Shore for its vulnerable moments and accessible folk-pop. The NZ Herald celebrated their ability to blend traditional elements with a modern folk sound, heralding a new era of Aotearoa-influenced music.

With ‘Thank You,’ Terrible Sons invite listeners to experience a piece that is as complex as it is beautiful, encouraging a reflection on the deeper ties that bind us in our relationships. The single is available now on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying video can be viewed HERE.

In addition to the single release, Terrible Sons have one more show to play on their special one-year anniversary tour for their previous album, The Raft Is Not The Shore. Songwriters and spouses Lauren and Matt Barus are performing as a duo with this special performance in their hometown at The Piano in Christchurch / Ōtautahi on Sunday, 19th May.

About Terrible Sons:

Terrible Sons is the moniker for husband/wife duo Matthew Barus (The Dukes) and Lauren Barus (L.A. Mitchell, Fly My Pretties), who work and live with their two children in an intentional community near Christchurch. Having clocked up over 18 million streams on previous singles since 2018, the quietly accomplished band is signed to Vancouver-based label, Nettwerk and can count amongst their label mates; Angus & Julia Stone, Leisure (NZ), The Paper Kites, The Be Good Tanyas....

