Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

City Choir Dunedin Presents Visions Of Heaven

Monday, 13 May 2024, 5:24 am
Press Release: City Choir Dunedin

"Visions of Heaven" concert to form part of the New Zealand Organ Association Festival at Matariki weekend, Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 June 2024.

City Choir Dunedin, guided by conductor David Burchell, is known for performing classics of the repertoire as well as major new compositions by New Zealand composers. The choir loves to work with young aspiring soloists and in this concert on Matariki evening Friday 28 June, the choir will be joined by soprano Cathy Sim, tenor Alex McAdam, baritone Kieran Kelly and organist Jeremy Woodside.

The theme of the festival, “Rising Stars”, is echoed in a performance entitled “Visions of Heaven”, of 19th to 21st century repertoire. David Burchell says that this concert was conceived as an opportunity to show the St Paul’s Cathedral organ in one of the key roles for which it was designed – the accompaniment of choral music. Being Matariki, a heavenly theme seemed appropriate. Three anthems with depictions of a Christian heaven, simultaneously providing a prominent role for the organ, were chosen. These anthems are complemented by three pieces on the theme of the celestial heavens: stars, with one of these pieces composed by Aucklander Chris Artley specifically reflecting on the Matariki constellation. The choral items will be interspersed with organ solo pieces with heavenly titles.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness a celestial musical experience!

Event Details:
What: City Choir Dunedin presents Visions of Heaven
When: Friday 28 June 2024, at 5:30 pm
Where: St Paul’s Cathedral, Dunedin
Tickets: Available online via the Eventfinda website, or phone 0800 289 849. Cash sales are available at MusicWorks, Lower Stuart Street, or at the door.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from City Choir Dunedin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 