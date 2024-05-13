City Choir Dunedin Presents Visions Of Heaven

"Visions of Heaven" concert to form part of the New Zealand Organ Association Festival at Matariki weekend, Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 June 2024.

City Choir Dunedin, guided by conductor David Burchell, is known for performing classics of the repertoire as well as major new compositions by New Zealand composers. The choir loves to work with young aspiring soloists and in this concert on Matariki evening Friday 28 June, the choir will be joined by soprano Cathy Sim, tenor Alex McAdam, baritone Kieran Kelly and organist Jeremy Woodside.

The theme of the festival, “Rising Stars”, is echoed in a performance entitled “Visions of Heaven”, of 19th to 21st century repertoire. David Burchell says that this concert was conceived as an opportunity to show the St Paul’s Cathedral organ in one of the key roles for which it was designed – the accompaniment of choral music. Being Matariki, a heavenly theme seemed appropriate. Three anthems with depictions of a Christian heaven, simultaneously providing a prominent role for the organ, were chosen. These anthems are complemented by three pieces on the theme of the celestial heavens: stars, with one of these pieces composed by Aucklander Chris Artley specifically reflecting on the Matariki constellation. The choral items will be interspersed with organ solo pieces with heavenly titles.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness a celestial musical experience!

Event Details:

What: City Choir Dunedin presents Visions of Heaven

When: Friday 28 June 2024, at 5:30 pm

Where: St Paul’s Cathedral, Dunedin

Tickets: Available online via the Eventfinda website, or phone 0800 289 849. Cash sales are available at MusicWorks, Lower Stuart Street, or at the door.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

