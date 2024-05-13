Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

British Thriller 'Red Eye' Available On ThreeNow

Monday, 13 May 2024, 9:24 am
Press Release: Warner Brothers

Monday 13 May 2024 

Premiering Wednesday 12 June on ThreeNow, with all episodes available at once, is ThreeNow’s gripping new 6-part British thriller series Red Eye. The series will also air weekly on Three, from Wednesday 12 June at 8pm.

Told over an adrenaline-filled six episodes, the series is set between an all-night flight from London to Beijing, the streets of London, and the corridors of power within Whitehall.

Starring Jing Lusi (Gangs of London), Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once), Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) and Jemma Moore (Flashback), Red Eye is the collision of three worlds –when DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), Journalist Jess Li (Jemma Moore) and MI5’s Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp) - are thrown into the same life-threatening conspiracy, after British doctor, Dr Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) is arrested for murder upon flying home from Beijing.

Red Eye was commissioned by ITV and created and written by screenwriter Peter A Dowling (Black and Blue, Flightplan). Directed by Kieron Hawkes (Fortitude and Power Book IV) and produced by multi award-winning and Sony Pictures Television-backed Bad Wolf, Executive producers include Julie Gardner (I Hate Suzie, Doctor Who), Lachlan MacKinnon (Industry, A Discovery of Witches) and Peter A Dowling, with Kristian Dench (The Capture, Strike Back) as producer and Jingan Young writing episode four. Sony Pictures Television is responsible for the international distribution of Red Eye.

Red Eye is part of Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s partnership with Sony Pictures Television, bringing select first-run and library titles to ThreeNow.

All episodes of Red Eye premiere Wednesday 12 June on ThreeNow and weekly on Three from Wednesday 12 June at 8pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Warner Brothers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 