British Thriller 'Red Eye' Available On ThreeNow

Monday 13 May 2024

Premiering Wednesday 12 June on ThreeNow, with all episodes available at once, is ThreeNow’s gripping new 6-part British thriller series Red Eye. The series will also air weekly on Three, from Wednesday 12 June at 8pm.

Told over an adrenaline-filled six episodes, the series is set between an all-night flight from London to Beijing, the streets of London, and the corridors of power within Whitehall.

Starring Jing Lusi (Gangs of London), Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once), Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) and Jemma Moore (Flashback), Red Eye is the collision of three worlds –when DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), Journalist Jess Li (Jemma Moore) and MI5’s Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp) - are thrown into the same life-threatening conspiracy, after British doctor, Dr Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) is arrested for murder upon flying home from Beijing.

Red Eye was commissioned by ITV and created and written by screenwriter Peter A Dowling (Black and Blue, Flightplan). Directed by Kieron Hawkes (Fortitude and Power Book IV) and produced by multi award-winning and Sony Pictures Television-backed Bad Wolf, Executive producers include Julie Gardner (I Hate Suzie, Doctor Who), Lachlan MacKinnon (Industry, A Discovery of Witches) and Peter A Dowling, with Kristian Dench (The Capture, Strike Back) as producer and Jingan Young writing episode four. Sony Pictures Television is responsible for the international distribution of Red Eye.

Red Eye is part of Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s partnership with Sony Pictures Television, bringing select first-run and library titles to ThreeNow.

All episodes of Red Eye premiere Wednesday 12 June on ThreeNow and weekly on Three from Wednesday 12 June at 8pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

