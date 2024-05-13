Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Phantom Billstickers New Zealand Music Month

Monday, 13 May 2024, 9:48 am
Press Release: Phantom Billstickers

Phantom Billstickers’ Bold Initiative Elevates New Zealand Music Month: Musicians Eagerly Embrace Free Poster Campaign.

Phantom Billstickers, a pioneering force in New Zealand’s outdoor advertising landscape, proudly announced the triumphant return of its recent campaign designed to bolster New Zealand Music Month. This initiative, tailored specifically for musicians across the country, has garnered unprecedented enthusiasm, amplifying support for local talent and fostering community engagement on a remarkable scale.

In celebration of New Zealand Music Month, Phantom Billstickers unveiled the opportunity for musicians to amplify their presence across the nation through a complimentary poster campaign. The response was nothing short of extraordinary, with allocations for the free campaign swiftly snapped up, underscoring the fervent commitment of New Zealand’s musical community to showcasing their talent on a broader stage.

From budding artists to seasoned veterans, musicians from all across New Zealand enthusiastically embraced this unique chance to elevate their visibility and connect with audiences. The overwhelming demand for the free poster campaign underscored its resonance within the music community, signaling a resounding vote of confidence in Phantom Billstickers’ commitment to championing local talent.

“Phantom Billstickers is immensely proud to have facilitated such a momentous initiative in support of New Zealand Music Month,” remarked Tom Horton, Marketing Manager of Phantom Billstickers. “The overwhelming response from musicians shows the profound impact of this campaign, reaffirming our dedication to empowering and promoting the vibrant musical landscape of Aotearoa.”

The success of this campaign not only showcases the enduring vibrancy of New Zealand’s music scene but also highlights the pivotal role that innovative partnerships and initiatives play in amplifying the voices of local artists. By providing musicians with a platform to showcase their talent on a national scale, Phantom Billstickers has catalyzed a wave of creativity and camaraderie that promises to resonate far beyond the confines of New Zealand Music Month.

As the campaign continues to reverberate across the country, Phantom Billstickers remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing and championing the rich tapestry of musical talent that defines New Zealand’s cultural landscape. With this year's allotment of ‘free campaigns’ now sold out in record time, Phantom Billstickers urges musicians with shows still to launch to get in touch as there are many ways in which we can work with each other.

© Scoop Media

