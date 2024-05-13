Goldie’s Passport To Paris – Win A Trip To Paris As The New Zealand Team Mascot

Photo supplied

The New Zealand Team is bringing back its iconic mascot Goldie the Kiwi and is searching for an Olympic fan to don the costume and be the team mascot at the Paris Olympic Games.

The nationwide search kicked off today, with the team looking for an Olympic fan with ultimate mascot skills including trick shots, dance moves, and infectious energy to inspire and amp up the Kiwi supporters and athletes in Paris.

The winner of the competition will receive flights, accommodation, and tickets to four New Zealand Team experiences in Paris where they’ll be kitted out in the Goldie costume.

“This is an awesome opportunity to come and support our Olympic team in Paris,” said New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Avery.

“While our athletes will be giving it their all on the field, Goldie will be giving his all to inspire them and their fans. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m encouraging all fans of the Olympics to give it a crack and submit an entry.”

To enter, contestants must show why they’re the perfect mascot by posting a video entry on TikTok or Instagram displaying their skills, trick shots, dance moves, and enthusiasm for @TheNZTeam. They must also use the hashtag #GoldiesP2P and tag and follow @TheNZTeam

Entrants are encouraged to have fun with their entry and be creative (age limit of 16 and over). Entries close on May 31st.

About Goldie

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Goldie is an iconic yellow-beaked, black-shirt-wearing kiwi, and is the mascot of the New Zealand Team.

He has been part of the fabric of New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth Teams since the 1980s. In recent years Goldie has been taking a break, but he’s back and better than ever for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, ready to cheer on The New Zealand Team as they take on the rest of the world.

© Scoop Media

