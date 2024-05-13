Private Jets Have No Role To Play In The Future Of Aotearoa

Climate justice organisation, 350 Aotearoa, are this week calling on airports around the country to end the gross display of excess wealth and climate destruction that is the use of private jets.

The use of private jets in Aotearoa is on the rise - despite private jets emitting around 15 times more climate-harming pollutants per passenger than a commercial flight.

“The impacts of the climate crisis are already harming people around the world who will never set foot on a plane, let alone a private jet”, says 350 Aotearoa volunteer, Nicola Campbell, “We need urgent action to cut emissions - and it makes sense to start with the emissions which are most wasteful and least beneficial.”

The climate organisation is calling on airports to issue a zero-tolerance policy for irresponsible luxury emitters and ban private jets that bear an enormous burden on our communities.

“Our local airports have been rolling out the red carpet for the ultra-rich for far too long”, says Nicola Campbell… “We’re in the midst of an escalating climate crisis and a cost-of-living crisis – we cannot afford luxury freeloaders who are simply up for their own personal gain, while the rest of us have to make cuts.”

Queenstown, Christchurch and Auckland airports have private terminals for millionaire clients who fly in and out of the city by corporate jet, however, private jets pay only 2% of aviation fees, despite making up 8% of flights.

About 350 Aotearoa:

350 Aotearoa is the New Zealand arm of the international climate movement 350.org, which aims to unite the world around climate change solutions. We coordinate local campaigns by providing education, practical tools, and support for community leadership. Our campaigns challenge the cultural acceptance of fossil fuels and encourage tangible change in New Zealand towards an equitable zero-carbon economy.

