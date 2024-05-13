Water New Zealand Stormwater 2024 Conference & Expo

More than 500 delegates and visitors are expected to attend the 2024 Water New Zealand Stormwater Conference & Expo being held in Wellington this week.

Stormwater professionals, industry experts and those in related fields will take part in workshops, hear inspirational speakers, visit wetland projects and have access to more than 40 expo stands as they explore the theme of embracing change to ensure stormwater resilience.

Water New Zealand’s chief executive Gillian Blythe says that as part of that vision the industry needs to continue investigating nature-based solutions, enable sustainable investment and incorporate kaupapa Māori.

“Innovative and intelligent stormwater management can contribute to creating water-resilient communities across the country,” she says.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14), an educational pre-conference programme for high school pupils and a premier screening of environmental documentary Our Blue World, A Water Odyssey kick off the week’s events. Narrated by Liam Neeson, the film features stories from around the world, including a segment on the Whanganui River.

After the official conference opening on Wednesday (May 15), Kara Puketapu-Dentice, chief executive of Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o Te Ika, will speak on tangata whenua perspectives, followed by Paul O'Callaghan, water scientist, sustainability thought-leader, documentary producer and founder and CEO of BlueTech Research.

A panel discussion on the vital issue of enabling investment through sustainable finance will be held on Thursday morning (May 16), drawing on the expertise of Sam Stubbs (Simplicity), Tonia Haskell (Wellington Water), Helmut Modlik (Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira), Dean Spicer (ANZ) and David Hall (Toha Network).

On Friday (May 17), Nicola Patrick and Jonny Osborne will discuss the work of the Greater Wellington Regional Council with Kara Puketapu-Dentice, followed by internationally recognised author, consultant and founder of water-security platform Our Future Water Robert C Brears. His multi-faceted presentation will look at innovative stormwater and urban water management.

May 15-17

Takina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, Te Whanganui-a-Tara



