SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Otago & Southland Awards Of Excellence

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Otago and Southland Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Stu Bryce, SLSNZ Southern Regional Manager said, “It’s been a fantastic season in the deep south with plenty of sunny weather. This combined with beachgoers paying attention to our safety messages has resulted in fewer rescues compared to last season. However, this didn’t mean our surf lifeguards and clubs weren’t busy. They were involved in a number of challenging rescues and worked hard to ensure they were available to their communities when needed.”

The Otago and Southland Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the South Island, including Warrington, St Kilda, St Clair, Brighton, Kaka Point, and Oreti.

Bryce said, “We’re looking forward to a night out with all the clubs and their members. There are so many great moments to celebrate and reminisce on. One event that stands out is the bp Surf Rescue New Zealand Championships which were held on Otago’s Waikouaiti Beach. With blue sky and around two feet of surf, conditions were perfect, and it was great to see so many SLSNZ members enjoying some southern hospitality in a beautiful part of the country.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Otago and Southland surf lifeguards spent over 10,900 hours on patrol, rescued 37 people, performed over 30 first aids, and carried out over 930 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, 17 May at 6pm at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin.

Full list of finalists:

Surf Sports Official of the Year

Dave Bourke St Kilda Doug Henderson Kaka Point Mark Familton Warrington Rebecca Aburn St Clair Sean Doyle Warrington

Event Safety Contribution of the Year

Dave Clarke Brighton Lara Tyndall St Clair Michael Thompson St Kilda Paul Gager Warrington

Coach of the Year

Isaac Davies St Clair Joel Davies St Clair Nevan Trotter Brighton Peter Gibbons St Kilda Ken McHoull Warrington

Surf Sports Team of the Year

Brighton Masters IRB Team Brighton St Clair U19 Female IRB Team St Clair St Kilda Open Female IRB Team St Kilda Warrington Open Female Canoe Team Warrington

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year

Isabella Aldrich & Madelene Ozanne Warrington Jon Richardson St Clair Max Skerratt Brighton Richard Panting St Kilda

Junior Surf Coach of the Year

Isaac Davies St Clair Javara Clark Brighton Maaike Duncan Warrington Rosie Falcous St Clair

Surf Sportsperson of the Year

Charlotte Aburn St Clair Connor Aldrich Warrington Danyon Noakes St Kilda Jamie Blair Brighton

bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year

Chris Chittock Kaka Point Dave Clarke Brighton Matthew Bradley St Clair Paul Gager Warrington

bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year

Max Corboy St Kilda Niam Chronican St Clair

Instructor of the Year

Chris Haig St Clair Fiona Wilkinson Kaka Point Gabby Trotter Brighton Madelene Ozanne Warrington Madi Loudon St Kilda

Examiner of the Year

Carla Murray St Clair/Kaka Point

bp Rescue of the Year

Otago SAR Squad 31 January 2024 St Kilda 15 February 2024

Rookie Lifeguard of the Year

Belinda McLellan St Clair Fergus Laws Warrington Harry Boyle Warrington Steve Kahui Brighton

DHL U19 Lifeguard of the Year

Liam O’Riordan Lawlor Kaka Point Matilda Dunn Brighton Sam McLellan St Clair Sophie Boyle Warrington Zoe Alibone St Kilda

DHL Patrol Support of the Year

Gregor Crystal St Kilda Teena Joyce Brighton

DHL Surf Lifeguards of the Year

Aedan Dinnissen Brighton Madelene Ozanne Warrington Madi Loudon St Kilda Sam McLellan St Clair Sarah Chittock Kaka Point

NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of the Year

Fiona Wilkinson Kaka Point Isaac Davies St Clair Jody Mowat St Kilda Maaike Duncan Warrington Mark Lane Brighton

Innovation Award

Oreti SLSC Patrol Caravan

