SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Otago & Southland Awards Of Excellence

Monday, 13 May 2024, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Otago and Southland Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Stu Bryce, SLSNZ Southern Regional Manager said, “It’s been a fantastic season in the deep south with plenty of sunny weather. This combined with beachgoers paying attention to our safety messages has resulted in fewer rescues compared to last season. However, this didn’t mean our surf lifeguards and clubs weren’t busy. They were involved in a number of challenging rescues and worked hard to ensure they were available to their communities when needed.”

The Otago and Southland Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the South Island, including Warrington, St Kilda, St Clair, Brighton, Kaka Point, and Oreti.

Bryce said, “We’re looking forward to a night out with all the clubs and their members. There are so many great moments to celebrate and reminisce on. One event that stands out is the bp Surf Rescue New Zealand Championships which were held on Otago’s Waikouaiti Beach. With blue sky and around two feet of surf, conditions were perfect, and it was great to see so many SLSNZ members enjoying some southern hospitality in a beautiful part of the country.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Otago and Southland surf lifeguards spent over 10,900 hours on patrol, rescued 37 people, performed over 30 first aids, and carried out over 930 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, 17 May at 6pm at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin.

Full list of finalists:

Surf Sports Official of the Year

Dave BourkeSt Kilda
Doug HendersonKaka Point
Mark FamiltonWarrington
Rebecca AburnSt Clair
Sean DoyleWarrington

Event Safety Contribution of the Year

Dave ClarkeBrighton
Lara TyndallSt Clair
Michael ThompsonSt Kilda
Paul GagerWarrington

Coach of the Year

Isaac DaviesSt Clair
Joel DaviesSt Clair
Nevan TrotterBrighton
Peter GibbonsSt Kilda
Ken McHoullWarrington

Surf Sports Team of the Year

Brighton Masters IRB TeamBrighton
St Clair U19 Female IRB TeamSt Clair
St Kilda Open Female IRB TeamSt Kilda
Warrington Open Female Canoe TeamWarrington

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year

Isabella Aldrich & Madelene OzanneWarrington
Jon RichardsonSt Clair
Max SkerrattBrighton
Richard PantingSt Kilda

Junior Surf Coach of the Year

Isaac DaviesSt Clair
Javara ClarkBrighton
Maaike DuncanWarrington
Rosie FalcousSt Clair

Surf Sportsperson of the Year

Charlotte AburnSt Clair
Connor AldrichWarrington
Danyon NoakesSt Kilda
Jamie BlairBrighton

bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year

Chris ChittockKaka Point
Dave ClarkeBrighton
Matthew BradleySt Clair
Paul GagerWarrington

bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year

Max CorboySt Kilda
Niam ChronicanSt Clair

Instructor of the Year

Chris HaigSt Clair
Fiona WilkinsonKaka Point
Gabby TrotterBrighton
Madelene OzanneWarrington
Madi LoudonSt Kilda

Examiner of the Year

Carla MurraySt Clair/Kaka Point

bp Rescue of the Year

Otago SAR Squad31 January 2024
St Kilda15 February 2024

Rookie Lifeguard of the Year

Belinda McLellanSt Clair
Fergus LawsWarrington
Harry BoyleWarrington
Steve KahuiBrighton

DHL U19 Lifeguard of the Year

Liam O’Riordan LawlorKaka Point
Matilda DunnBrighton
Sam McLellanSt Clair
Sophie BoyleWarrington
Zoe AliboneSt Kilda

DHL Patrol Support of the Year

Gregor CrystalSt Kilda
Teena Joyce Brighton

DHL Surf Lifeguards of the Year

Aedan DinnissenBrighton
Madelene OzanneWarrington
Madi LoudonSt Kilda
Sam McLellanSt Clair
Sarah ChittockKaka Point

NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of the Year

Fiona WilkinsonKaka Point
Isaac DaviesSt Clair
Jody MowatSt Kilda
Maaike DuncanWarrington
Mark LaneBrighton

Innovation Award

Oreti SLSCPatrol Caravan

