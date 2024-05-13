Calling All Country Music Lovers To Hoedown Showdown - Operatunity’s Next Great Show

We are thrilled to announce that not only will we have the firecracker talent of fiddler Marian Burns on our upcoming Hoedown Showdown tour, but now joining us will be her singer sister Karen Davy! With a combined experience of over 65 years, these two powerhouse performers are set to deliver an unforgettable show.

Leading the team is the multi-talented Karl Perigo AND you will hear him yodel, crowd favourite, Isaac Pawson and our band with maestro, Grant Winterburn on piano and legend Chet O’Connell on guitar and vocals. Hits featured will include songs from the greats of country music including Dolly Parton, Roger Whittaker, John Denver, Glen Campbell, and there is bound to be a few larks and jokes along the way!

Karen Davy, with an impressive career spanning over 25 years, has established herself as a prominent vocalist in various Kiwi bands. Her talents have taken her on tour across New Zealand, Australia, Norfolk Island, and even Las Vegas. Starting as a young guitar player, Karen quickly gained recognition for her exceptional singing and songwriting skills, earning numerous victories in talent quests. Karen is currently a member of two popular bands, 'The Fleetwood Mac Experience - Dreams' and 'Toucan... duet better than one.' Notably, she gained wide acclaim for her flawless impersonation of Dolly Parton on the television show Stars in Their Eyes in 2008. Karen's extraordinary vocal abilities also led her to set a Guinness World Record for marathon singing, an astounding 48-hour feat. Her remarkable talent has garnered her over 27 awards in country and variety music, as well as songwriting, including the prestigious AGNEW award for excellence in music at the 2011 New Zealand Benny Awards.

Marian Burns, inspired by her sister Karen's guitar playing during their childhood, found her own musical passion in the violin over 40 years ago. Immersed in the music their mother would frequently play, Marian knew from an early age that she belonged on the stage. Her first taste of applause came at the age of nine when she performed at the North Shore Country Music Club meeting. Since then, Marian's remarkable fiddling skills have taken her on a global journey, earning her numerous awards since 1993. Notably, she received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the 2010 Golden Fiddle Awards and was honored with the award for 'Best Fiddler as a Soloist' in 2013. To add to her accolades, Marian was appointed as a 'Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit' in 2018 for her outstanding contributions to music in the New Zealand community. Since 2006, Marian has dedicated herself to hosting annual fiddle workshops throughout the country, sharing her expertise, and nurturing new talents.

For more information and to book visit Operatunity’s website www.operatunity.co.nz or call their friendly office team on 0508 266 237. With some venues already sold out, patrons are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid disappointment.

About Operatunity:

Operatunity is New Zealand’s leading producer of daytime concerts, bringing world-class music and entertainment to retired communities across New Zealand. They present nearly 200 concerts a year spanning rock ‘n’ roll, musical theatre, country, classical, and more, across 22 venues from Whangarei to Invercargill. Committed to caring for senior communities, all venues have been carefully selected for their convenience, accessibility, and easy parking. This ensures that patrons can enjoy a stress-free and comfortable experience. In addition to the performance, audiences have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary morning tea and mingle with the stars of the show. With a focus on supporting local artists and providing exceptional musical experiences, Operatunity continues to captivate audiences with its diverse and delightful performances.

