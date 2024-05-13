The Best Comedians With The Best Jokes At The Best Comedy Show On Earth

The best of the best local and international acts from the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo deliver a night of total hilarity, with a little something for everyone at the Best Comedy Show On Earth. Get along on 19 May at SKYCITY Theatre for this sensational stand-up showcase.

Featuring 10 comedians, 100’s of jokes and 1000’s of laughs, the Best Comedy Show On Earth is hosted by the delightful Hayley Sproull. Much loved host of ZM’s Breakfast show, host of The Great Kiwi Bake Off and Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ. You’ll also remember her from Golden Boy and Funny Girls, and regular appearances on 7 Days.

Always a sellout, the evening will feature British Russian comic Olga Koch, as seen on 7 Days, Mock the Week, QI, Late Night Mash, Frankie Boyle's New World Order and her Amazon Prime comedy special Homecoming, and following on from sold out crowds across Australia in 2023, Australian Tiktok sensation Jenny Tian.

Local favourites taking to the stage include award-winning actor, comedian and writer Johanna Cosgrove, behind the iconic show AUNTY, and part of iconic improv group Heartthrobs. Laura Daniel, known for everything from 7 Days, Taskmaster NZ, Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Treasure Island, and her successful comedy duo Two Hearts. Award winning James Mustapic, winner of Celebrity Treasure Island 2023 and known for his hit TVNZ+ series Abandonment Issues, and James Must-a-pic His Mum a Man.

Joining them on the lineup is none other than Billy T Award winner, and Taskmaster NZ and Have You Been Paying Attention? star, Angella Dravid, one of our most unique comedy voices. Wellington’s Hoani Hotene, National Raw Comedy Quest finalists in 2022 and Breakthrough Comedian at the 2023 NZ Comedy Guild Awards. A familiar face as a reporter from The Project and match day MC for The Black Caps, Tony Lyall brings his signature high energy storytelling to the best Sunday night of comedy this May.

The 2024 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from 3 – 26 May. The full programme is available now at: www.comedyfestival.co.nz

