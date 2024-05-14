Manawatū Mountain Bike Club Scores Big With $100,000 NZCT Grant

MMBC Photo/Supplied

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded $100,000 to the Manawatū Mountain Bike Club (MMBC) to further develop the Arapuke Mountain Bike Park, particularly for the benefit of those new to mountain biking and to help novices progress to intermediate level.

Russell Brebner, MMBC’s Trail Building, Fundraising, and Marketing Manager says “One of the key outcomes of the NZCT grant is the completion of our downhill trail that a dedicated group of young enthusiasts have been building by hand for the past two years. This trail serves as the venue for the Lower North Island school competition held annually in September”.

Alister Williamson, “The boys have found this incredibly rewarding and we’re all delighted NZCT’s support will mean the project can be completed more quickly.”

Jonty Williamson, a 15-year-old national-level downhill racer emphasises "developing trails to cater for downhillers means from our ‘backyard’ we can practice racing techniques on features similar to what we’d find at racing venues around the country."

Esther Hutchinson, parent of a local family of five shares "The whole family loves mountain biking at Arapuke. There aren't many sports or facilities where we can all participate at our own level, with our friends, at the same time. The region is so lucky to have Arapuke”

NZCT’s GM Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges adds “Arapuke is a wonderful asset for riders young and old. We’re delighted the responsible gaming fundraising partnerships NZCT enjoys with hospitality venues in the region is making such a positive contribution to the region’s recreation scene."

The Manawatū Mountain Bike Club (MMBC) is a dynamic champion of mountain biking in the Manawatū region. Founded in 1988 and growing to be the largest cycling club in the region with about 1,000 members. MMBC provides a range of activities, from fun events to skills development, coaching for riders and competitive events. They construct and maintain many amazing trails in the region, with more being built all the time.

The jewel in the crown is the Arapuke Mountain Bike Park, located on Palmerston North City Council-owned land. MMBC has an agreement with Council to manage and coordinate the development and maintenance of trails and facilities within the park. There are approximately 40km of purpose-built mountain bike trails at Arapuke. The park is free and available to the community and attracts visitors from around NZ and all over the world.

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) is one of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand. In 22/23, NZCT awarded over $40 million in grants throughout the country for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the arts and cultural activities. More on NZCT’s grants programme, harm prevention approach, and partnership with hospitality venues throughout New Zealand.

