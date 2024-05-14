NEW ZEALAND RIDERS TO TAKE ON AUSTRALIA’S BEST AT THE GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT - Mount Isa Rodeo Festival: August 3 To 11

Image/Supplied



Tickets to the greatest show on dirt in Australia’s Mount Isa Rodeo Festival, featuring the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships and the legendary Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, go on sale TODAY, and New Zealand riders are coming for the Aussies!!!

Natalie Flecker, CEO of Isa Rodeo Limited called on the country to get ready to rodeo! “Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest rodeo and the third largest rodeo in the world, and this year champions will return to battle for the famous buckles, newcomers will become legends, juniors will rise up, eight seconds will seem like a lifetime and the heritage and importance of rodeo in the Outback will be celebrated. But there’s more: riders are coming from across the world to literally throw their hats in the ring!” she said.

To mark 65 years of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo the inaugural Trans-Tasman challenge will make Bledisloe Cup fans cheer, celebrating two of the greatest Indigenous rodeo families from each side of the famous ditch.

The Ah One x Church Family Trans-Tasman Indigenous Rodeo Challenge will see some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from New Zealand take on the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo champions on Thursday night. This Bledisloe Buck of rodeo has been created to pay tribute to George Ah One, known as The Carandotta Drover, and his family who walked the legendary CARANDOTTA horses over 200 kilometres from Carandotta Station through to Kalkadoon Park for the annual Mount Isa ROTARY Rodeo in 1959. The family did this for over 20 years, and became revered for their horsemanship, and the bloodline of these horses, as a result of George’s care, are still viewed as the best rodeo stock in the country.

While the Ah One name is legendary in Australian rodeo, the Church family is legendary in New Zealand. This multi-generational Māori rodeo family is the reigning national champions and celebrating these pioneers of indigenous rodeo heritage will create Trans-Tasman rodeo history.

And that’s not all, ten American Junior Bull Riders from Texas will compete in a Junior Bull Riding Championship created exclusively for them on Thursday morning, before they take on the Aussies in the Junior Bull Ride. It’ll be a Trans-Atlantic showdown for the ages.

Fresh from taking Gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards and only in its third year, the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships is looking to again welcome a record crowd and a record number of riders with Australian music royalty in Kasey Chambers and Christine Anu headlining the Rodeo Rock concert.

To the big one – the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo. Last year was also one for the record books with the most entries in the event’s then 64 year history, plus the highest number of junior and female entries ever.

In celebrating 65 years this year, the program is a roundup of rodeo stars vying for some of the world’s most famous buckles, meet country rock stars with some super-hot wings in the mix!

Last year a new rodeo champion stepped up – 18-year-old Calliope cowboy Boston Leather etched his name into the record books by winning the 2023 Mount Isa Mines Open Bull Ride. Will Boston return to defend his title? Will Sarina cowboy Toby Hale, the 2023 Mount Isa Mines All Around Cowboy and famed Emerald rider Leanne Caban, the 2023 Mount Isa Mines All Around Cowgirl, return? All will be revealed in late July when entries open!

In what will be a stand-up moment in the famous red dirt arena at Buchanan Park, on Saturday at lunchtime there will be a Grand Entry honouring the legends of 65 years of Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.

The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Rock program starts on Friday night starring one of Australia’s leading country stars Brad Cox. Cox’s current album Acres is also a chart-topper, following the breakout success of 2020’s My Mind’s Projection. Supporting Cox and in what will be an epic session is Adelaide’s The Hindley Street Country Club, revered as “the world’s best cover band”. They’ve amassed over 540 million YouTube views and over a billion views across social media platforms.

On Saturday night it’s James Johnston! His award-winning and chart-topping album Raised Like That recently made history as Australia’s largest debut Country album ever featuring 20 extraordinary tracks. Rounding out the lineup are two blokes named Zac & George, known for their beautiful country harmonies, down-to-earth charm and their mischievous sense of humour.

Out of the arena, The Shank Brothers will host Australia’s largest, richest and hottest Hot Wing Challenge and the all-new Rib Wrecker Challenge (foodies have been warned!) with Sunday a Family Day with free face painting, balloon makers, entertainment and the Junior and Timed finals.

The Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships is proudly supported by the Queensland Government.

The Mount Isa Rodeo Festival is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

Mount Isa Rodeo Festival: August 3 to 11

All information and TICKETS ON SALE: Mount Isa Rodeo - Australia's Most Spectacular Rodeos

Saturday 3rd August: Bell and Moir Toyota Rodeo Arena Ball

THE MOST glamorous country hoedown, held on the famous red dirt of the open-air rodeo arena, raising funds for Mount Isa-based charities. Prepare your rhinestones and sequins and get ready to boot scoot ‘til late!

Tuesday 6th August: Isa Rodeo Hall of Fame BBQ Dinner Celebrating 65 Years of Rodeo

Celebrating the pioneers and champions of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo with four new inductees announced.

Wednesday 7th August: Isa Street Festival

It’s the party that only Mount Isa can throw, a true Outback celebration under a brilliant sunset, starring 2024 Australian Idol winner Dylan Wright and Band followed by Lucy Holmes, star of the 100% Kylie stage extravaganza.

Thursday 8th August: Zonta Bush Poet’s Breakfast

Thursday 8th August: Mailman Express Races

Thursday 8th August: Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships

The third year of the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo Championships will see more records set, and indigenous riders celebrated, and includes the first ever Ah One x Church Family Trans-Tasman Indigenous Rodeo Challenge.

Rodeo Rock starring Kasey Chambers + Christine Anu.

A Welcome to Country and cultural performance by the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers.

The 2024 logo has been designed by 19 year-old Kalkadoon graphic artist Alysha Blackey and this year’s commissioned artwork a yidaki (digeridoo) by Yirandali and Ngnwun artist Jessie Wilson.

Don’t miss Dancing Dexter in the Red Dirt Arena, the crowd-pleasing Bull Fighter from the 2023 and 2022 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships!

Thursday 8th to 11th August: Mount Isa Mines Rodeo

Returning champions and contenders go ride for ride in the Southern Hemisphere’s largest rodeo and the third largest rodeo in the world.

Entertainment includes Brad Cox, James Johnston, Brad Cox, Zac & George and Hindley Street Country Club.

10 American Jnr Bull Riders to ride against the Aussies in the Junior Bull Riding Championship.

Saturday Grand Entry honouring the legends of 65 years of Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.

Bell and Moir Toyota Kalkadoon Bar and Grill, which sold out last year, returns.

The Shank Brothers will host Australia’s largest, richest and hottest Hot Wing Challenge and the new Rib Wrecker Challenge.

Sunday Family Day with free face painting, balloon makers, entertainment and the Junior and Timed finals.

Prosecco Paddock and the XXXX Beer Garden.

