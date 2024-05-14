Tauranga Youth Development Team (TYDT) Evolves Into Youth Voices Action (YVA) And Celebrates With Launch Of YouthFest



This significant transformation includes the adoption of a dynamic new logo, new initiatives and the formation of an internal youth panel, which plays a crucial role in steering the organisation’s direction by providing a fresh youth perspective.

To celebrate the rebrand, YVA is excited to unveil YouthFest, an inspiring festival designed by and for young people. This inaugural event, aligned with Youth Week, will feature an electrifying line-up of local youth bands such as Requiem, Blah Blah Uh Huh Boo Hoo, and the dynamic duo Ashlee & Simone with their live looping performance, along with Quann.

"YouthFest is proof of the hard work and creative input by our youth panel," says Ara Robinson, a panel member. "Even though we've had to work with a tight budget, we are learning a lot, especially how much work goes into organising something like this.” Adam McLean adds, "YouthFest is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all the young talent we have in the Bay and enjoy a fun afternoon together celebrating Youth Week."

The festival will also highlight the extraordinary talents of 11-year-old Nina Smith from Mount Maunganui. "Performing live makes me feel really good, and I'm excited to bring joy to everyone at the Historic Village during YouthFest," said Nina.

Erika Harvey, General Manager of YVA, who has led the organisation through their strategic re-brand and direction, shared her excitement. "Our rebranding signifies a renewed dedication to the young people we serve. YouthFest marks the beginning of what we anticipate will be a transformative journey. We would love to see the community join us on the 25th and enjoy the hard work that our organisation and our panel have done in bringing this event to life.”

Rebecca Kit, Partnerships and Community Manager, is eager to explore future collaborations. "YouthFest provides an ideal platform for connecting with rangtahi and other organisations. I hope you’ll stop by and say hello," she noted.

YouthFest will also highlight young entrepreneurs, supported by local organisation StandTALL, and will feature a variety of other organisations that support rangatahi, creating numerous networking and growth opportunities. This year's Youth Week theme, "‘Māwherangi a tama roto ka taka, kāpuia ake ka pūrangiaho’ (‘We may not have it all together, but together we have it all’)," perfectly captures the spirit of the festival.

Free tickets for YouthFest are available online by visiting their website at www.youthvoicesaction.org.nz.

Youth Voices Action gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including the Tauranga City Council, Creative Communities NZ, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, and Ara Taiohi Youth Week, whose contributions have made it possible to bring this event to life.

Join us at the Historic Village, Tauranga on May 25th, 2024, from 1 PM to 4 PM, to celebrate the vibrant energy and potential of our young people. Bring your picnic blankets and chairs, and enjoy a day filled with music, creativity, and community spirit.

