$30,000 In Art Awards To Be Presented At The NZ Art Show

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 3:54 pm
Press Release: NZ Art Show

In a gesture of outstanding arts philanthropy, $30,000 in awards, spanning three categories, will be granted to artists at this year’s NZ Art Show, highlighting the show’s ongoing dedication to backing the arts community.

Carla Russell, the Executive Director of the NZ Art Show, emphasizes the show’s core mission of bolstering the arts: giving back to the artists and providing an exceptional experience for art lovers.
‘The NZ Art Show operates under a charitable trust, and we take pride in supporting thousands of artists over the show’s 21 history,’ says Russell. ‘With the added support of our awards’ sponsors, the NZ Art Show community is well-positioned as a leader in arts philanthropy. Since its inception, the NZ Art Show has contributed over $200,000 to New Zealand artists. We are truly grateful to the generosity of our supporters, who help us sustain the arts in Aotearoa.'

The three awards comprise the following:

  • Hyundai Emerging Artist Award sponsored by Hyundai NZ and Brendan Foot Supersite: one Premier Award and five Highly Commended Awards
  • People's Choice Art Award sponsored by Brendan Foot Supersite: One Premier Award
  • R.T Nelson Awards for Sculpture: One Premier Award, two Highly Commended and one People's Choice Award and Finalists awards.
