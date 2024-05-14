Netball New Zealand Announces Broadcast Partnerships For 2025

Netball will be showcased on Sky in 2025, following confirmation today that Netball New Zealand and Sky have agreed a one-year extension to their existing broadcasting partnership.

In addition, Netball New Zealand have entered into a further 12 month partnership with TVNZ, for free-to-air coverage of ANZ Premiership Saturday matches.

Further partnership conversations for 2026 and beyond are due to begin later this year.

At least 10 Silver Ferns international games are planned during 2025 which will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and Sky Go, with free-to-air coverage (home games live and away games delayed) on Sky Open.

All ANZ Premiership Sunday and Monday games will be available to watch live on Sky, with Saturday afternoon games broadcast with a delay on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and Sky Go. The two Finals Series matches will be available to watch live, with free-to-air coverage (live start) on Sky Open.

Next year’s Saturday afternoon ANZ Premiership round robin matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air exclusively on TVNZ, with the option of watching live on TVNZ 2, or live and replayed on TVNZ+.

The 2025 ANZ Premiership will take on a new two round format, to be played between the six teams before the Finals Series. There will be 30 round robin matches and two finals over a 12 week period (previously 45 matches and two finals over a 17 week period), a change that is designed to ensure an engaging and exciting competition, in response to teams’ and audience feedback.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they were pleased to be able to announce the one year extension to the broadcasting partnership with Sky and a further 12 month contract with TVNZ for Saturday afternoon matches.

“The sporting landscape continues to evolve, and it’s vital to respond to that. We’re looking forward to working with Sky on this new format 2025 ANZ Premiership and to see what this will deliver for our athletes, supporters and fans.”

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said Sky was pleased to be able to continue to support women’s sport in New Zealand.

“It is great that we are continuing the long-standing partnership between Netball New Zealand and Sky for the 2025 ANZ Premiership and Silver Ferns internationals,” she said.

“We look forward to continuing to work this year with Netball NZ to find ways to grow viewership and engagement and to strengthen fans’ connection with the game.”

TVNZ’s Chief Executive, Jodi O’Donnell, said TVNZ is excited to have the opportunity to work with Netball New Zealand once again to offer viewers a free-to-air match each week.

“Netball remains a strong part of New Zealand’s sporting history and we’re pleased to play our part in making it available to all Kiwis,” she said.

“We’ve had a really positive response to the Saturday matches already, and we’re looking forward to bringing netball into more homes across the motu in 2025. Allowing Kiwis to see their sporting heroes play is something we’re hugely passionate about at Te Reo Tātaki.”

ANZ NZ Head of Sponsorship Sarah Rogan says that ANZ is proud of its longstanding partnership with Netball New Zealand.

“We are excited by the new opportunities for the 2025 ANZ Premiership. The new two round format will undoubtedly provide a heightened level of competition and intensity across the 12 week long season.

“It can only be good for the fans and the players and we are looking forward to being part of the action.”

© Scoop Media

