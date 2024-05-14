No Such Thing As A Fish New Zealand Tour 2024

In 2014, four nerds gathered around their microphones to share the most interesting facts they’d learned that week. Now, 30,000 facts and almost as many bad puns later, Dan, James, Anna and Andy are celebrating their 10th anniversary as podcasters with a world tour.

To mark this announcement, they have pulled together their top ten facts from the last 3,653 days. In no particular order here they are…

Meerkats can turn their bottoms inside out.

The Great Wall of China is held together by sticky rice.

Britain exports over 50,000 boomerangs every year to Australia.

Before she became famous, Marilyn Monroe was named Artichoke Queen and Miss Cheesecake.

Charles Darwin invented the office chair.

Harry Houdini's dog was a professional escape artist.

From 1841 to 1851, the MP for Thirsk thought he was a bird. He was replaced by a man who was killed by a turnip.

The World Chicken Congress has taken place in the cities of Kiev, Turkey and Brest.

The maximum PDF file you can send is bigger than Belgium.

The word 'wow' was popular in Scotland for 400 years before it caught on in the rest of the English-speaking world.

And for a 10th birthday bonus: Blowing out the candles on a cake increases the number of bacteria on it by 1,400%.

For this celebratory tour, the award-winning podcasters will take to the stage in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, beginning at the Edinburgh Playhouse this August. Every night will be a brand-new show, featuring the most extraordinary and hilarious facts they have recently learned.

Averaging a million listens worldwide every week, No Such Thing As A Fish has been one of the UK’s most popular podcasts for a decade, and is consistently in iTunes’ list of top ten most downloaded shows. As well as winning multiple awards from Amazon, Apple, Chortle and Spotify, the gang have also spawned three bestselling books, two BBC TV series and – their crowning achievement - an exclusive-to-vinyl podcast recording. On previous sell-out tours, they’ve filled the Sydney Opera house, the London Palladium, and the Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

The NSTAAF hosts said:

‘We can’t wait to get on the road again and celebrate a decade of dorkery with our loyal listeners. It may seem like we’ve been going forever, but Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are still touring after 62 years in the business, and we like to think of ourselves as the Rolling Stones of podcasting, but with more moss.’

