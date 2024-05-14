A Staggering $30,000 In Art Awards To Be Presented At The NZ Art Show

In a gesture of outstanding arts philanthropy, $30,000 in awards, spanning three categories, will be granted to artists at this year’s NZ Art Show, highlighting the show’s ongoing dedication to backing the arts community.

Carla Russell, the Executive Director of the NZ Art Show, emphasizes the show’s core mission of bolstering the arts: giving back to the artists and providing an exceptional experience for art lovers.

‘The NZ Art Show operates under a charitable trust, and we take pride in supporting thousands of artists over the show’s 21 history,’ says Russell. ‘With the added support of our awards’ sponsors, the NZ Art Show community is well-positioned as a leader in arts philanthropy. Since its inception, the NZ Art Show has contributed over $200,000 to New Zealand artists. We are truly grateful to the generosity of our supporters, who help us sustain the arts in Aotearoa.’

40 Year 13 secondary school students across the Wellington region are vying for the inaugural Hyundai Emerging Artist Award, supported by Hyundai NZ and Brendan Foot Supersite. This award aims to encourage and empower emerging artists as they embark on their creative journeys.

The People's Choice Art Award, proudly sponsored by Brendan Foot Supersite since 2018, offers a $3,000 prize. Ten standout pieces will be selected by a jury and curated in a dedicated gallery: the artwork that garners the highest number of votes from attendees will be awarded. This award underscores the importance of public engagement and appreciation in the art world.

The R.T. Nelson Awards for Sculpture, established by arts philanthropist Richard T. Nelson in 2021, will present an extraordinary $25,000 in recognition of exceptional talent and craftsmanship in the field of sculpture. With a premier prize of $15,000, two Highly Commended awards of $1,000 each, a People's Choice prize of $2,000, and Finalist awards of $250 each, these awards honour the dedication and skill of sculptors across New Zealand.

Thanks to the sponsors, these awards champion the arts, nurture the creative endeavours of both established and emerging artists and serve as a testament to the vibrant and thriving art scene in New Zealand, providing invaluable opportunities for recognition and advancement within the industry.

The 2024 NZ Art Show will be held over King's Birthday Weekend, May 31 to June 2, with a VIP Preview and Gala Evening on the May 30th for Sponsors and Friends of the show. More info about the show and tickets can be found on our website here - https://www.artshow.co.nz/.

Among the contestants for the Hyundai Emerging Artist Award are (images attached – please note the images are not the award submissions):

Harrison Smith from Aotea College, whose photorealistic paintings serve as a means of expressing emotions and storytelling.

Sean de Ocampo from Bishop Viard College is passionate about science and photography.

Tessa Thornley from Onslow College, whose art focuses on the natural world and the impact of human activity on it, particularly highlighting insects and arthropods.

Lily Kalasih from Tawa College, who finds joy in expressing her personality and opinions through her art, relishing the journey of each piece as it unfolds.

Among the contestants for the R.T Nelson Awards for Sculpture are (images attached – please note the images are not the award submissions):

Emma Camden (Whanganui) – multi-award-winning Emma creates stunning glass sculptures that juxtapose light and shadow, frosted and glossy surfaces, geometric and organic forms with architectural qualities

Evelyn Hodowany (Wellington) – her ceramic pieces playfully transform overlooked objects into meticulously crafted, realistic pieces in porcelain and stoneware, blurring the line between art and reality.

Sam Duckor-Jones (Greymouth) – his mixed-media works are vibrant and playful - they are not subtle: anthropomorphic shapes burst with psychedelic colours.

Zena Elliott (Hamilton) – their contemporary treatment of traditional Māori designs utilizes vibrant colours and diverse techniques, and explores themes of cultural identity, gender fluidity, and popular culture.

2023 People’s Choice Award Winner

Flamenco Sketches, photographic print by Richard Thurston (Wellington)

