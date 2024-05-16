Enid Blyton's Five Friends Go On A Live Stage Adventure



Tim Bray Theatre Company presents Five Friends Go on an Adventure based on the stories of Enid Blyton, and adapted for the stage by Tim Bray. Based on the adventure stories of The Famous Five by Enid Blyton. On stage at The PumpHouse Theatre from 1 – 20 July.

Following on from the overwhelming success of the company’s sell-out 2023 season of Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, Tim Bray is thrilled to bring another of her famous stories to life. Children of all ages (and their grown-ups) won’t want to miss this terrific tale.

Julian, Dick and Anne, their cousin George, and dog Timmy, head off together on an adventure and end up having to solve a dastardly mystery. Along the way they meet some frightfully awful baddies and get into all sorts of scrapes. Luckily, our five heroes are famous for getting out of trouble!



With courage, capers and plenty of sandwiches and ginger beer, Five Go on an Adventure reminds us all that fun, friendship and fortitude always fool the felons! Hoorah!

“My younger brother devoured Blyton's The Secret Seven books when he was young and for a while it was all he read. And me, having read all twenty-one Famous Five books last year to help with the writing of the script, while there are things that are now out of date, found Blyton tells a good yarn and they are real page turners. I'm looking forward to bringing the comradeship, adventures and fun of the five to life on stage.” says Tim Bray.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Since the first Enid Blyton story was published in 1942, numerous novels in the series have been released, followed by adaptations across, TV, film, and audio dramas. Now this famous tale will come to life with the Tim Bray Theatre Company treatment. Setting off on this mysterious on stage adventure are newcomers to the company

Jesse Park, Izzy Creemers, and Danielle Nicolson, alongside Kazim Khan and Kat Glass who both just performed in TBTC’s production of The Great Piratical Rumbustification, and George Maunsell (Badjelly the Witch). They’ll also be joined by a number of Year 3 Unitec Bachelor of Performing and Screen Arts students some of whom will take on the role of puppeteer for the iconic character Timmy the dog, as part of the company’s annual collaboration with Unitec for their secondment requirements.

Tim Bray Theatre Company remains dedicated to prioritising accessibility and inclusion in their programming. For this season of Five Go on an Adventure they will offer Sensory Relaxed, NZSL interpreted, and Audio Described performances.

Oh, what a marvellous adventure!

www.timbray.org.nz

Tim Bray Theatre Company presents Five Go on an Adventure

Based on the stories of Enid Blyton

Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray

Tickets available via www.timbray.org.nz



The PumpHouse Theatre

Killarney Park, 2a Manurere Avenue, Takapuna

1 – 20 July

10:30am & 1pm daily

(no shows Sundays)



ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Sensory Relaxed Performance

Monday 8th July at 10:30am

Audio Described Performances:

Tuesday 2nd July at 1pm + Touch Tour at 12 noon

Saturday 13th July at 1pm + Touch Tour at 12 noon

NZSL Interpreted Performances:

Thursday 4th July at 10:30am

Saturday 20th July at 10:30am



© Scoop Media

