FIFA Council Approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029

Photo/Supplied

The FIFA Council has approved the Women’s International Match Calendar for 2026-2029, as well as providing a number of updates on upcoming FIFA men’s and women’s competitions.

The decision was made in advance of the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Women’s International Match Calendar (WIMC) 2026-2029 is the result of a consultation process which has been underpinned by extensive research and analysis in coordination with the confederations and other stakeholders.

Based on a player-centric approach, the WIMC 2026-2029 will provide more opportunities for rest and recovery for players throughout the calendar, with a reduction in the number of windows from six to five facilitating less disruption to domestic leagues and reduced travel.

“The Women’s International Match Calendar and the subsequent amendments to our regulations represent an important milestone in our pledge to take the women’s game to the next level by enhancing competitiveness across the world, particularly in those regions where women’s football is less developed and protecting the well-being of the players. Having agreed the calendar well in advance will be beneficial for planning purposes,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We would like to thank all the confederations and other stakeholders for their efforts and commitment towards our common goal.”

Additionally, following the FIFA Council’s decision in December 2022 to approve the strategic principle of introducing a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™ and subsequent extensive consultation with the confederations and other stakeholders, it was proposed that the inaugural edition of the competition be contested by 16 teams in January-February 2026. The tournament will be held every four years.

Updates were also provided on three tournaments. The inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ will take place in 2025, hosted by the Philippines, whilst the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™, to be hosted annually by Morocco from 2025-2029, will see two qualification slots for OFC nations. The FIFA U-17 World Cup™, held annually in Qatar from 2025-2029, will see three OFC nations qualify – these three spots will be determined at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2024, played from July 28 – August 10 in Tahiti.

