The Most Talked-about Musical To Come Out Of The U.S In A Decade

After smash-hit seasons on Broadway, in London and Australia, FUN HOME comes to Christchurch’s The Court Theatre in a soaring, brand-new production this August.

Winner of three Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, FUN HOME has been hailed as a “beautiful, heartbreaker of a musical” (New York Times) and “one of the best new musicals of our era” (LA Times).

FUN HOME is a heartfelt story about coming out and coming of age based on Alison Bechdel’s pivotal graphic novel.

After the unexpected death of her father, Alison is forced to confront his secrets that come to light. Shifting between past and present, we meet Alison, a successful graphic novelist; college-age Alison on the cusp of self-discovery; and precocious child Alison, who plays in coffins instead of sandboxes in the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home.

With a score that ranges from exuberant 70s pop to aching melodies and dissonant harmonies of characters longing to be known, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Making her Court Theatre musical directional debut, hard on the heels of a stellar performance as Greta Ohlsson in The Court Theatre’s Murder on the Orient Express, Kathleen Burns injects laughs, drama and great tunes in spades into this dramcom.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Starring as Alison Bechdel is Kelly Hocking, one of New Zealand’s most experienced musical theatre artists, with credits including lead roles in the blockbuster productions of Wicked (Glinda), Mary Poppins (Mrs Banks) and Chicago (Roxie) alongside a large body of work on stage and short film.

Playing Alison’s father Bruce is Michael Lee Porter who returns to The Court Theatre, fresh from the international tour of the hit musical Come From Away. His extraordinary career includes Jekyll & Hyde (South Korean Tour); The Phantom of the Opera (Really Useful Group); Mary Poppins; Cabaret; Guys and Dolls; Oliver!; The Rocky Horror Show; South Pacific; Kiss Me Kate; My Fair Lady (The Court Theatre); The Wind in the Willows; The Taming of the Shrew; The Jungle Book; and Sweeney Todd.

His long-suffering wife, Helen, will be played by the fabulous Frankie Leota (Wicked, Les Misérables) while playing their young son John, alternating the role, are the brothers Frankie and Barney Domigan who stole audience’s hearts when they appeared in Appropriate at The Court Theatre. Frankie is also fresh from playing Young Charlie in the Showbiz Christchurch season of Kinky Boots.

Celebrated dancer, actor and director, Hillary Moulder (Chicago; Jesus Christ Superstar; Jersey Boys; A Streetcar Named Desire), will lead the all-star cast as choreographer while Caelan Thomas (Something Rotten!, Little Shop Of Horrors, Jersey Boys) is the musical director.

The full cast is:

Alison Bechdel: Kelly Hocking

Bruce Bechdel: Michael Lee Porter

Helen Bechdel: Frankie Leota

Joan: Lily Bourne

Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy: Isaac Pawson

Medium Alison: Emma Katene

Small Alison: Eden Taylor & Carla Ladstatter

Christian: Erik Misynovski & Ben Cumberpatch

John: Barney Domigan & Frankie Domigan

Don’t miss this chance to see one of the most talked about musicals to come out of the US in a decade.

© Scoop Media

