Wellington Sign Lit Up To Support Phoenix

Photo credit: Cameron McIntosh/Photomac

Wellington Airport is showing its support for the Wellington Phoenix by lighting up the Wellington ‘blown away’ sign in Phoenix colours from Thursday 16 May, ahead of their semi-final second leg this Saturday.

Wellington Airport’s chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“As longtime supporters and fans of the Phoenix, this is our way of showing the entire city is behind them this weekend.”

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome says:

“The ‘blown away’ sign is iconic and it’s awesome Wellington Airport have chosen to light it up in yellow and black for the biggest game in our history.

“We hope Melbourne Victory see the sign when they fly in and realise they’ve entered Phoenix territory.”

The Wellington sign also features a giant football which was initially installed for the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

