Peggy Gou Shares Single 'Lobster Telephone' From Debut Album 'I Hear You'

Today, artist, producer, DJ and cultural trailblazer Peggy Gou releases a new single 'Lobster Telephone'. Taken from her long-awaited debut album I Hear You. 'Lobster Telephone' is a perfect distillation of the kind of balmy, technicolour house music that Gou is globally renowned for, evoking career-defining earlier Peggy Gou releases such as 'Starry Night' and 'It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)'. The song – Gou’s personal favourite from the album – is named after the Salvador Dali sculpture and sees her reciting a string of surreal lyrics in Korean to then admit, “I know you don’t understand this / But it doesn’t matter / It’s all the same / We’re all the same.”.

One of the most hotly-anticipated debut records in recent years, I Hear You will be released on 7th June 2024 via XL Recordings. The ten-track album is the culmination of years of work for the Korean-born artist, who’s uniquely revered as both an underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic music artists and DJs in the world. Featuring previous singles, the 2023 chart-topping global hit '(It Goes Like) Nanana', her Lenny Kravitz collaboration 'I Believe in Love Again' and the festival-sized anthem '1+1=11' with its accompanying Olafur Eliasson-directed music video, the LP sees Gou stepping into the next level of her artistry and boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music.

Talking about I Hear You, Peggy Gou says: “I Hear You is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Meanwhile, 2024 has already seen Gou grace the covers of Billboard (US), Vogue Germany and L’Officiel Italia as she gears up for I Hear You’s release. It’s also set to be a huge year for her in the live arena. Having played to over a million people in 2023, 2024 sees a string of high-profile appearances at the likes of the Glastonbury, Coachella and Primavera festivals alongside her biggest headline show to date, at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

Peggy Gou is uniquely revered as both underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic musicians and DJs in the world. Having performed to over a million people worldwide in 2023, the self-managed South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer and artist has blazed her own trail as the first Korean DJ to play Berghain, the first female DJ to headline Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party and the first woman in over 20 years to appear within the Top 10 of DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 list.

Since 2016, she’s forged a singular blend of club music that’s as forward-thinking as it is nostalgic, finding her global breakthrough with 2018’s Once EP, which birthed hits like “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane),” and “Han Jan.” An essential tastemaker, she runs her music and design label Gudu, through which she issued her 2019 critically acclaimed Moment EP, designs her acclaimed Peggy Goods fashion line, and sold out her own London Pleasure Gardens festival for four consecutive years. 2024 will see her biggest ever headline London show when she performs to 25,000 people in Gunnersbury Park in August.

She’s collaborated with everyone from house legend Maurice Fulton (2020’s “Jigoo”) to South Korean counterculture hero OHHYUK (2021’s “Nabi”), and was enlisted for a 2022 remix of Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Referred to as “coolest DJ in the world” by Rolling Stone, Gou has graced the cover of Vogue Germany, Vanity Fair Italia, GQ Middle East and Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, and others, while boasting collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc and Samsung to name just a few.

She made 2023’s international song of the summer with “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which topped singles charts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece, as well as the Billboard Dance Airplay chart. The balmy club hit appears on her highly anticipated debut album I Hear You, which arrives in June on XL Recordings. Also featuring her Lenny Kravitz collaboration “I Believe in Love Again,” the LP sees Gou boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music.

