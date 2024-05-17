Wellington Ready For Blockbuster Sporting Weekend

Wellington hospitality and accommodation businesses are ready to welcome locals and visitors as the capital prepares for a blockbuster weekend of sporting entertainment.

On Saturday night, 18 May, the Wellington Phoenix will host the Melbourne Victory in the second leg of the Isuzu A-League Finals Series semifinal, with a full house predicted at the 34,500-capacity Sky Stadium.

The Wellington Hurricanes will also host Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium on Friday Night, 17 May in a Super Rugby clash.

As anticipation builds for the action-packed weekend ahead, Wellington is ready to roll out the red carpet for sports fans and ensure that they have an unforgettable experience both on and off the field.

The sporting double header is expected to have a positive impact for Wellington’s many hospitality and accommodation providers.

Geordie Craib from The Featherston, a city tavern located on Featherston Street in central Wellington, says: “Having both the Hurricanes and Phoenix games [at Sky Stadium] present a cracking weekend lineup for hospitality, with Saturday in particular looking like a massive night of trade.”

“There's a great feel-good energy around the coming weekend. It will be awesome to have people out, which is much needed in the CBD, and the bumper weekend will be a great support to hospitality businesses.”

Manjit Singh, owner-operator of Quest on Johnston in Wellington, adds: “Hosting the Phoenix semifinal has brought in a greater interest in the weekend bookings, which has been a very welcome change. It is also good to see our vibrant city will have more people in town supporting our teams.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) supports thousands of hospitality and accommodation businesses of all sizes across the motu, to deliver the world-famous manaakitanga (hospitality) which New Zealand is renowned for.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ Chief Executive, says: “Sporting events like this double header have a big impact on hospitality and accommodation businesses, and Wellington is ready to welcome visitors and locals for a great weekend in the capital.

“Our members and the wider hospitality sector are ready to showcase what Wellington has to offer. Whether you're here to support your favourite team or simply soak up the atmosphere, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend."

For more information about accommodation options and dining experiences in Wellington, visit WellingtonNZ.com.

© Scoop Media

