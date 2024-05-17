Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Artemas: Alt-pop Phenomenon Announces “You're Really Early… The Tour” – Australia & New Zealand | Nov/Dec 2024

Friday, 17 May 2024, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

“i like the way you kiss me” surpasses 450 million global streams + holds strong in top 25 on Billboard Hot 100

With over 650 million global streams and counting, self-taught songwriter/producer Artemas announces “you’re really early… the tour”. On his first visit to Australia and New Zealand, Artemas will perform four special headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland – shows proudly presented by MG Live, I OH YOU, Frontier Touring, triple j (AU) and The Edge (NZ).

Fans can sign up for presale on his website before official on-sale next week. Tickets will go on sale Thursday 23 May (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/artemas. Frontier Members can get early access in the Members’ presale, which starts Monday 20 May (9am local time – see website for more info).

The announcement arrives on the heels of his current single “i like the way you kiss me” which has amassed over 450 million streams globally, while the video has over 25 million views. Taking over the charts too, it currently sits at #5 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, #3 on Billboard 200 Chart Ex-US and #23 on Billboard Hot 100. Internationally, the song reached #1 on the Germany Singles Chart and continues to stay in the Top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart, peaking at #3 on the ARIA Singles chart in Australia and #4 in New Zealand.

Continuing to build off the buzz of his mixtape pretty, featuring standout “if u think i’m pretty,” Artemas proves his staying power by being named “Artist to Watch” by the likes of Hypebeast, Ones to Watch and debuting on Zane Lowe’s “24 for ‘24” roster. DAZED magazine included him in their “new wave of artists changing the sound in London” feature, while he also has captured the attention of Billboard, CLASH, Line of Best Fit, UPROXX and more.

ABOUT ARTEMAS:

At 24-years-old, Artemas, has only been releasing music since late 2020 but is fast developing a distinctive alternative pop sound through his relatable songwriting and captivating melodies. The self-taught multi-instrumentalist and unashamed pop music fan is a student of the YouTube generation of songwriters/producers. Hailing from Oxfordshire, but now based in London, Artemas made the most of being restricted to his bedroom over the past couple of years, spending most waking hours during that time honing his studio craft. With release of his pretty mixtape earlier this year, he garnered over 250M streams lead by single “if you think i’m pretty” while being named an Artist to Watch by both Hypebeast and Ones to Watch. Now, he continues his global takeover with “i like the way you kiss me” zooming to over 450M streams, reaching #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on Billboard 200 Ex-US chart.

Thursday 21 November
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 28 November
Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 30 November
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 3 December
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

