Hobart Punk Trio Free Live Sports Share ‘Taking On Water’; I’ll Fish When I’m Dead LP Out Friday, May 24, Independently

Lutruwita/Tasmania outfit Free Live Sports follow up ‘Sweaty Thighs’ with new single ‘Taking on Water’. The track comes from the group’s second full-length album, I’ll Fish When I’m Dead, out Friday May 24, 2024 independently.

Free Live Sports is the project of catchy and contemplative country-tinged punk trio Madeleine Laing (vocals, bass), Steven Rose (guitars, synth, vocals) and Dave Holmes (drums). Rose and Holmes are longtime collaborators and underground music stalwarts and, in addition to Free Live Sports, are known for their contributions to 208L Containers, Sydney 2000, Liquid Nails, Powernap and Mainlanders.

‘Taking on Water’ is a live favourite – and the most danceable cuts from Free Live Sports’ forthcoming record. Opening with upbeat drums, distorted guitar and a grooving bassline, the track sees Laing and Rose share lead vocals, exploring themes of complacency, staying in one place and getting swamped.

Laing shares of the new single, “Lyrically, ‘Taking on Water’ is pretty straightforward. Steve’s singing about the huge tides we get around our house that flood the millionaires’ backyards, and I’m kind of singing about not wanting to settle down. Both vocals have a kind or frantic, claustrophobic quality to them; as though everything is closing in around us.”

Written across three years, I’ll Fish When I’m Dead sees Laing and Rose – who swap and share lead vocal duties – explore themes of adulthood, existentialism and isolation over breezy drum beats, melodic guitar, upbeat bass and the occasional synth. Across the album’s ten tracks, the group who describe their sound as “wonky rock music that’s constantly at risk of coming apart at the seams”, strike a delicate balance of sweet and spiteful, soft and hard, earnest and tough.

Free Live Sports I’ll Fish When I’m Dead is out Friday, May 24, 2024, independently, with an album launch at The Polish Club on Saturday, May 25. Stream ‘Taking on Water’ HERE and keep up to date with Free Live Sports by following the trio on Instagram and Bandcamp.

