Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hobart Punk Trio Free Live Sports Share ‘Taking On Water’; I’ll Fish When I’m Dead LP Out Friday, May 24, Independently

Friday, 17 May 2024, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Dinosaur City Records

Lutruwita/Tasmania outfit Free Live Sports follow up ‘Sweaty Thighs’ with new single ‘Taking on Water’. The track comes from the group’s second full-length album, I’ll Fish When I’m Dead, out Friday May 24, 2024 independently.

Free Live Sports is the project of catchy and contemplative country-tinged punk trio Madeleine Laing (vocals, bass), Steven Rose (guitars, synth, vocals) and Dave Holmes (drums). Rose and Holmes are longtime collaborators and underground music stalwarts and, in addition to Free Live Sports, are known for their contributions to 208L Containers, Sydney 2000, Liquid Nails, Powernap and Mainlanders.

‘Taking on Water’ is a live favourite – and the most danceable cuts from Free Live Sports’ forthcoming record. Opening with upbeat drums, distorted guitar and a grooving bassline, the track sees Laing and Rose share lead vocals, exploring themes of complacency, staying in one place and getting swamped.

Laing shares of the new single, “Lyrically, ‘Taking on Water’ is pretty straightforward. Steve’s singing about the huge tides we get around our house that flood the millionaires’ backyards, and I’m kind of singing about not wanting to settle down. Both vocals have a kind or frantic, claustrophobic quality to them; as though everything is closing in around us.”

Written across three years, I’ll Fish When I’m Dead sees Laing and Rose – who swap and share lead vocal duties – explore themes of adulthood, existentialism and isolation over breezy drum beats, melodic guitar, upbeat bass and the occasional synth. Across the album’s ten tracks, the group who describe their sound as “wonky rock music that’s constantly at risk of coming apart at the seams”, strike a delicate balance of sweet and spiteful, soft and hard, earnest and tough.

Free Live Sports I’ll Fish When I’m Dead is out Friday, May 24, 2024, independently, with an album launch at The Polish Club on Saturday, May 25. Stream ‘Taking on Water’ HERE and keep up to date with Free Live Sports by following the trio on Instagram and Bandcamp.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dinosaur City Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 