Think About You Announce Sophomore Album Don’t Die On Me; Stream Lead Single ‘Never Never Creek’

Naarm/Melbourne art rock outfit, Think About You (also referred to as TAY by fans), follow up their impressive debut album Taxi Kids (2022), with single ‘Never Never Creek’. The new cut comes alongside the announcement of their sophomore album Don’t Die On Me, out digitally and on limited-edition 12” vinyl on Friday, August 16, independently.

Think About You comprises members Vindi Ferguson (vocals, violin), D’arcy Noonan (vocals, guitar), Jasper Van Daatselaar (vocals, bass, trumpet) and Declan Blackburn (drums), known for their contributions to Kisses, Big Farmer, Birdpop, Sour Worm, Mouseatouille and Harry Permezel, alongside TAY. They each write their own parts and lyrics, creating a coalescence of distinct voices and points of view that’s equal to a sum greater than its parts.

Think About You catapulted into the local music scene in 2021 after Australian Music Hall of Fame inductee Mary Mihelakos heard an iPhone recording of ‘Isaac’ (demo) on Bandcamp, booking them for their first show. TAY self-released their debut album Taxi Kids the following year, turning down a lucrative international record deal for their 2024 follow-up – opting to release their music independently and firmly rooted in their local community.

Lead album single, ‘Never Never Creek’, presents their ideas in synthesis. Introducing all three of the band’s vocalists, it conjures nostalgic glances through golden-toned light. Though Noonan leads with trepidation on lines: “never never never knowing what to do”, he’s complemented and contrasted by Ferguson and Van Daatselaar with hopeful harmonies and encouraging rejoinders, all while the song threatens to take off without them.

Van Daatselaar’s melodic bass and Blackburn’s adept tempo create the feeling of jumping in before being ready. Before long, they’re chased by eager crescendos of overdriven guitar and soaring violin instrumentals. On ‘Never Never Creek’, TAY feels fluid and unpredictable, but it’s as though through virtue of being tethered to one another, they are never quite out of their depth.

Alongside the new cut comes a music video filmed and edited by Van Daatselaar. The footage was captured at a friends’ birthday party and features Think About You and company gathering at a swimming hole where the Yarra River meets the Merri Creek.

TAY share, “We gathered at a swimming hole, where the Yarra River meets the Merri Creek. Most people don't want to swim here as it's very close to the CBD, but it's as safe as St Kilda beach as long as it hasn't rained over the last couple of days. We played a game of walking soccer on the field and then swam in the Yarra and jumped the rope swing. The Yarra is far far from where the song was born. That place is the Never Never Creek in Bellingen. The song is about place, courage and never, never growing up. It seemed appropriate to shoot it at Sonny's birthday, our most youthful friend.”

Recorded at Rolling Stock Studios in Collingwood with ARIA winner Nao Anzai (Cash Savage, Floodlights, Mildlife), Don’t Die On Me expands on a sound that STEW Magazine calls a “unique blend of Celtic folk and Australian garage punk”, evocative of The Goon Sax, intertwined with the wild, runaway instrumentation of Dirty Three.

Lyrically, the album works to repurpose trauma; lived dramas re-created and transformed through destructive and reparative noise.

The band share, “We are co-collaborators, “reducible neither to the One nor the multiple” (Plateaus 22). The record, a haunting road trip through so-called Australia. This metaphor refers to the temporal and spatial networks of representation that are underground, that are, submerged.

So first, we dive in.”

