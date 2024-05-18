Joanna Sharpe: 2024 World Record Attempt For Cycling Darwin – Melbourne And Raise Funds & Awareness For Bowel Cancer NZ

Joanna Sharpe | Photo: Supplied

On Saturday 18th May at 9am NZT Joanna Sharpe will be departing Lee Point, north Darwin cycling via Uluu to Flinders Street station Melbourne (4608km) in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for cycling the length of Australia in the fastest time.

Joanna, an ultra distance cyclist from Coromandel Town New Zealand, has taken on a number of record breaking rides in the past all to raise awareness and funds for Bowel Cancer NZ. This ride is no different.

Joanna, supported by her amazing crew of 5 hope to complete the solo ride in around 2 weeks cycling 300-400km per day with limited sleep.

The terrain will prove challenging with its remoteness meaning logistics require a lot of planning. The extreme changes in temperate as well as wildlife that they may encounter also proving challenging.

Joanna says if this ride can help raise awareness so that one person may receive early diagnosis and thus be able to prevent a terminal bowel cancer diagnosis it will all be worth it.

